Boos over sit-down protest

Fans take aim at San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for US anthem protest

STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continued his stance of refusing to stand during the US national anthem.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the US national anthem during a pre-season game in San Diego on Thursday (Friday NZ time), continuing his protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick, 28, has pledged to continue sitting during the performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" before National Football League games, a move that has been both criticised and cheered by commentators.

He was joined by teammate Eric Reid, while in Oakland Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane also sat on the bench behind his standing teammates during the national anthem before the against the Raiders.

ORLANDO JORGE RAMIREZ/USA TODAY SPORTS Colin Kaepernick has come under fire from San Diego Chargers fans.

Kaepernick was met by heavy boos from the crowd during pre-game warm-ups at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, which is home to US Navy and Marine bases.

READ MORE:

* NFL executives show hate for Kaepernick

* Kaepernick's decision scrutinised

* 49ers QB Kaepernick sits to make a stand

The game also coincided with "Salute the Military night," which saw 240 sailors, Marines and soldiers present a US flag and a pre-game parachute jump by retired Navy SEALS.

Kaepernick, who led San Francisco to the 2013 Super Bowl but has since been demoted to backup, has said he would not show pride in the flag of a country that oppresses people of colour, citing police brutality.

He is the latest black athlete to use the arena as a national platform for protest against racial injustice.

The use of force by police against African-Americans in cities such as Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore and New York has sparked periodic and sometimes destructive protests in the past two years and prompted the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

- Reuters