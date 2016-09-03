Kiwis start superbly at Burghley

Andrew Nicholson leads way as Kiwi group start strongly at Burghley Horse Trials

GETTY IMAGES Andrew Nicholson and Nereo during their impressive dressage test at the 2016 Burghley Horse Trials.

The New Zealand flag dominates the top 10 of the leaderboard at the end of the dressage phase at the Burghley Horse Trials in England.

Led by Andew Nicholson, a five-time champion at the prestigious four-star event, no less than five Kiwi combinations are in the top 10.

Aboard Nereo, Nicholson accumulated a career-best score of just 35.2 penalty points to sit third overall heading into the cross-country.

Australian Chris Burton and Nobilis made a late charge to take the lead with a brilliant score of only 30.2, while Germany's Bettina Hoy on Designer was second on 34.5.

Other Kiwi combinations well within striking distance of the top three are Caroline Powell aboard Onwards and Upwards who are fourth on 37.8 and Tim Price on 2015 runner-up Ringwood Sky Boy seventh on 38.9, while Blyth Tait and Bear Necessity V are ninth on 40 and Sir Mark Todd aboard NZB Campino is 10th on 42.2.

Nicholson, on the comeback from serious injury suffered last year, was understandably delighted with his score.

"I'm very pleased; that was as good as it could have been," said the six-time Olympian and three-time Games medallist.

"He is a pleasure to ride. It is great to be back at Burghley. I never doubted that I wouldn't be."

Powell, champion at Burghley in 2010, was very pleased with the efforts of Onwards and Upwards, a horse she believed always has the potential to do a stunning test.

She admitted to being "slightly terrified" at the thought of Captain Mark Phillip's cross country course and cautioned there was no room for complacency.

"I haven't done a 4 star for a few years ... but I am majorly looking forward to it because to jump those big fences, and for the horses to cope with the combinations, you just get filled with pride for them. They go out and trust you so much, and they love it.

"I don't think you can let your guard down on any of them (the fences). There are some pretty major combinations out there. The Dairy Mound is probably one of the top ones, but right to the end it is pretty meaty."

Of the other Kiwi combinations in action, Jonelle Price and Classic Moet were 22nd on 48.5, Tim Price an second mount Bango 26th on 49.5 and Dan Jocelyn aboard Dassett Cool Touch 56th on 59.8.

Meanwhile, earlier in the event, Todd was was honoured at the Eventing Riders Association Hall of Fame Burghley Awards.

"I was really thrilled to receive this, particularly at Land Rover Burghley, which is my favourite event," the five-time Burghley winner said.

"I have had a long association with the event and I was delighted to be inducted into the Hall of Fame here. I would like to do as well as I can this weekend . . . a win would be great."

The FEI Classics Series winds up at Burghley, with Tim Price placed second on the leaderboard.

Leading German Michael Jung, who is not at Burghley, is untouchable in the cash-rich series.

