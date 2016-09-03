Joshua bout locked-in

Anthony Joshua second title defence confirmed for Manchester at end of November

IAIN McGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Kiwi Joseph Parker is the mandatory challenger to the IBF heavyweight belt held by Anthony Joshua.

Manchester has firmed as the location for Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker's final bout before a world title challenge against IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

On Friday (Saturday NZ time), the north-east English city was confirmed as the venue for Londoner Joshua's next fight on November 26 against a yet to be announced opponent.

Parker's handlers Duco Events are eager to get their mandatory challenger a spot on the undercard of that bout, a move that would expose him to the wider British market ahead of a potential title clash with the champion in March next year.

ANDREW COULDRIDGE London fighter Anthony Joshua will make the second defence of his title in Manchester at the end of November.

Lofty Englishman David Price, the 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has a 20 win, three loss professional record, has been mentioned as a preferred opponent for Parker in Manchester.

The 20-0 Parker must get past two-metre tall Ukranian Alexander Dimitrenko (38-2) in Auckland on October 1 first, but if he can do that it appears likely he will chalk up his first fight in the northern hemisphere on the Joshua undercard.

"From my point of view Joshua v Parker will be a huge fight, but he hasn't quite reached his full potential yet. For us, we either box him in November or December or March - all are possible," Joshua's manager Hearn tolds Sky Sports in the UK.

"If Joshua fights someone else first, Parker has asked if he could be on the undercard, which I like the idea of because it gives the UK fans the chance to see him in the flesh and really promote the March fight.

"One of the names they put forward was David Price ... I see it as a tough fight for both and a great fight but the gamble is, if Parker comes over and knocks Price out, it makes the fight with Joshua in March huge.

"While Parker against Joshua is a definite possibility for this year, I know I can make it 40, 50 or 100 per cent bigger for 2017 if I put him on in November or December."

November will be 2012 Olympic gold medallist Joshua's first bout away from the O2 Arena in London - the likely location for a title encounter against Parker - in five fights.

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev or Canadian Bermane Stiverne loom as the likely opponent for what will also be Joshua's first fight in Manchester since his eighth professional win against Konstantin Airich in September, 2014.

"When I first started my professional career I travelled all round the country fighting, which I loved, so this is taking me back to the grass roots," Joshua said.

"I can't wait to get back up north and show the people of Manchester how much I have improved since the last time I was there. I have been inspired over the summer by the fighters in the Olympics; it has given me a new perspective and huge hunger to get back in the ring."

- Stuff