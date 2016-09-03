Aussie rules umpire David Rodan performs bizarre sideline dance
Australian Rules umpire David Rodan had a surprise for spectators and commentators after a goal was scored in an All-Stars match.
Rodan is actually a former star of the Australian Football League, playing 185 games for Richmond, Port Adelaide and Melbourne between 2002 and 2013.
He has been in training to become a fully-fledged AFL umpire and was a goal official at Friday night's EJ Whitten's Legends match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he busted out the caterpillar/worm dance after a goal was scored.
The dance move wouldn't have surprised all as Rodan won Australia's Dancing with the Stars competition in 2014.
- Stuff