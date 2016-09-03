Aussie rules umpire David Rodan performs bizarre sideline dance video

Former AFL star David Rodan busted out the worm before signalling a goal during an All-Stars match.

Australian Rules umpire David Rodan had a surprise for spectators and commentators after a goal was scored in an All-Stars match.

Rodan is actually a former star of the Australian Football League, playing 185 games for Richmond, Port Adelaide and Melbourne between 2002 and 2013.

He has been in training to become a fully-fledged AFL umpire and was a goal official at Friday night's EJ Whitten's Legends match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he busted out the caterpillar/worm dance after a goal was scored.

MICHAEL DODGE/GETTY IMAGES

Aussie Rules goal umpire David Rodan bust out the caterpillar/worm dance during the EJ Whitten Legends match at Etihad Stadium on Friday in Melbourne.

The dance move wouldn't have surprised all as Rodan won Australia's Dancing with the Stars competition in 2014.

 - Stuff

