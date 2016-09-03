Canterbury runner's dramatic win

Canterbury's Daniel Balchin wins New Zealand 10km road title

FAIRFAX NZ Daniel Balchin held on to win his first national winter title in the 10km road championships.

Canterbury's Daniel Balchin has won his first national winter title in the New Zealand 10km road championships with style, winning in the last leg of the race.

Laura Nagel from Hawke's Bay took out a senior title at the champs in Masterton too.

Balchin was near the front for the 10-lap men's race on Saturday and put in an early surge to test the field after four laps.

After six laps the leading bunch was down to five with Balchin, Caden Shields (Otago), Jono Jackson (Auckland), Nick Rennie (Canterbury) and Michael Banks (Auckland) fighting for the title.

With one lap to run South Islanders Balchin and Shields shook off their rivals and set about a titanic contest that was only settled in the final metres with Balchin finally getting the better of the tenacious Shields to take his first national winter title in 31:43 to go with his four senior track titles over 3000m and 3000m steeplechase.

Shields finished second in 31:47 and national cross country champion Jono Jackson held on for third place in 32:02.

Nagel, winner of the national 10km cross country title four weeks ago, stamped her intentions on the women's race early, clearing out from Olivia O'Donnell and Sally Gibbs. She extended the lead on each lap and won comfortably in 35:14.

O'Donnell finished second in 35:46 and Katie Kemp finished strongly for third in 36:08.

Michael Voss (Waikato Bay of Plenty) retained his under-20 men's 8km in 26:44 and Kelsey Foreman (Wellington) won the women's under-20 5km title in 19:29.

