Price is right for Parker

Joseph Parker's new rival David Price says he'll knock the Kiwi heavyweight out

PHOTOSPORT New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker beat Carlos Takamin an IBF eliminator in Auckland in May.

English heavyweight David Price has agreed to fight Joseph Parker and believes he will knock out the young Kiwi title contender.

The two are set to fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's next world title fight in Manchester on November 26.

British star Joshua is tipped to defend his title against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, though that has yet to be confirmed.

GETTY IMAGES David Price says he can knock Joseph Parker out when they fight in November.

Parker has the mandatory rights to fight Joshua for the IBF belt and risks those against Price.

READ MORE:

* Fa wants Parker

* Joshua bout locked in

* March world title fight looms for Kiwi

* Parker's handlers keen on Price fight

* Parker's brother to make pro debut

REUTERS Joseph Parker is seeking to earn a title fight against Anthony Joshua next year.

That's a huge motivator for the 33-year-old Price, a former British and European champion. It would turn the Parker-Price fight into a final eliminator, with the winner taking on Joshua in London next March.

Price told World Boxing News that he had closely followed Parker's career. While he was impressed by the Kiwi's recent win over Carlos Takam, he backed his heavy right hand to do the damage against the 24-year-old.

"I've followed him from early on when he was fighting the usual suspects just racking the wins up, but Parker's win against Takam stands out as Takam is a serious contender," Price said.

"Parker seems to have momentum, he's young and has fast hands but I do believe if I fight him I'll knock him out.

"I don't think he's been hit properly yet and obviously, my power is my main asset. He's a big puncher and it will probably be the first fight I go into as the underdog so the pressure is off for me, really.

"But if it happens I'll be going into it with everything to gain. Fear of failure is not in my make-up anymore. I'm really, really fancying this fight.

"If I beat Joseph Parker, I then become Anthony Joshua's mandatory. And that's the reason why the fight is so attractive. The upside to a victory is huge."

Price emphasised that there were still documents to be signed, and it was reliant on Pulev accepting the Joshua fight. He suggested if Pulev declined, then Parker's mandatory rights might make the New Zealander Joshua's opponent in November.

"We've agreed the (Parker) fight, and as far as I'm aware, it's just a case of Pulev taking the Joshua fight or agreeing terms. If it gets to the point where the fight's on, then I'll get the Parker fight," Price told World Boxing News.

"But if Pulev doesn't agree to the Joshua fight then I believe Parker will step into the main fight. Obviously, I'm hoping they come to an agreement with Pulev. We're still in limbo a little bit at the moment. We just need to find out what's going on with the Pulev situation and we can go from there."

Parker has an October 1 date with giant Russian Alexander Dimitrenko in Auckland. Again, it's a fight that could rattle the pecking order. If Dimitrenko caused an upset, Parker would lose the mandatory rights to the IBF title.

Price has a 20-win, 3-loss record, with 17 of his victories coming via knockouts and all three of his losses ending early. Parker is unbeaten over 20 fights with 17 knockouts.

Parker's management like the Price fight. It's a chance to introduce Parker to the busy and lucrative British scene and victory would increase his value for a title fight.

Price, like Dimitrenko, is a tall fighter, making ideal preparation for taking on Joshua.

- Stuff