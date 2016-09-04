Bennett helps out in Tour stage win

New Zealand cyclist George Bennett helps team-mate to Tour of Spain stage win

Kiwi rider George Bennett has produced an outstanding effort on stage 14 of the Tour of Spain.

Kiwi rider George Bennett played a notable hand in helping Robert Gesink win Stage 14 of the Tour of Spain.

The Team LottoNL-Jumbo riders combined in the 196km journey from Urdax-Dantxarinea to Col d'Aubisque to set up Gesink for the win.

The duo and fellow team-mate Victor Campenaerts were part of a large breakaway group, and Bennett then rode out front near the end as the group disintegrated to help the Dutchman claim victory while finishing fourth himself.

"We went with a large group of strong riders. I was not sure I could beat all these riders," Gesink said.

"I kept fighting and I gave everything. My legs were so cramped that I could not sit anymore, but I had enough. I'm happy," Gesink said.

"This is my first stage win in a grand tour after years of racing. It's perfect timing too because I wasn't really having a good season. Now I feel that I'm truly recovered from my crash in Switzerland."

Bennett's strong ride also helped him move up the Tour standings, elevating himself to 12th place, six minutes 37 seconds behind leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia.

The 26-year-old Nelson rider, who is backing up from the Tour de France and Olympic Games, has previously finished 89th and 37th on the tour.

Quintana retained the overall leader's red jersey after ending up one minute 47 seconds behind Gesink in the Pyrenees, preserving his 54-second cushion over second-placed Chris Froome as the pair finished together.

Quintana's compatriot Johan Esteban Chaves climbed up to third overall after finishing ninth.

Froome, bidding to become the first rider in 38 years to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta in the same season, fended off several attacks from Movistar rider Quintana but was unable to make up any ground on the leader.

- Stuff