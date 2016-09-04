Ugly late hit in US college gridiron

Ugly late hit mars US college gridiron match, player ejected

A Wisconsin player suffered a vicious late hit when celebrating a game-clinching intercept in US college gridiron on Sunday morning (US time).

Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon had grabbed an intercept in his team's match against Louisiana State University at the famed Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, venue and tore off to celebrate.

However, Dixon was sent flying by a hit from LSU's offensive lineman Josh Boutte, which was ruled to be particularly offensive as play had clearly ceased.

Boutte was hit himself with a flagrant personal foul, which disqualified him from the dying stages of the game, won in an upset by Wisconsin 16-14 over the No-5 ranked LSU.

