US Olympic gymnasts flip on baseball diamonds as they throw first pitches

GREGORY FISHER/USA TODAY US Olympic champion gymnast Laurie Hernandez performed a unique first pitch performance.

There's throwing an opening pitch, and then there's letting the US gymnastics team do the job.

Olympic champion gymnast Laurie Hernandez put on a performance no major league pitcher would like be able to replicate, as she threw the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets' game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Wearing a number 16 Mets jersey with her name on the back, Hernandez, from New Jersey, was applauded as she wore her Rio 2016 gold medal onto the diamond - and then showed the crowd how she won it.

After a couple of steps forward, the 16-year-old - with baseball in hand - flew into an aerial cartwheel.

She landed with an obligatory gymnast's grin, and threw her pitch to Mets catcher Rene Rivera - although her toss as a bit wide of the home plate.



US Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch. GETTY IMAGES

However, she proved to be a good luck charm, with her team winning 3-1.

Hernandez - who has signed up to star on the coming season of Dancing with the Stars - said she had practiced throwing her first pitch earlier in the day, but was "kind of scared" when it came to the real thing.

Meanwhile, her Olympic teammate Madison Kocian also performed a gymnastic feat as she threw a pitch at the Texas Rangers' match with the Houston Astros.

Kocian pushed herself from a crouching position into a handstand, followed by a front walkover before picking up the ball and throwing directly over the plate.

She later said meeting the Rangers' third baseman Adrian Beltre was an even bigger deal for her than hugging Beyonce at the recent MTV VMAs.

Hernandez won Olympic gold in the team competition in Rio last month, and silver on the balance beam, while Kocian won silver on the uneven bars.

