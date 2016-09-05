MLB pitcher struck on head by line drive

Baseball pitcher Matt Shoemaker exits game after taking 168kmh ball to the head

Kevin Sousa Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker left Monday's game after being struck on the head.

In baseball, when a pitcher steps up to the mound, they can't dwell on the possibility of the ball being sent right back at them.

However Major League Baseball pitcher Matt Shoemaker of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim might have trouble keeping his mind off it in the future after facing that possibility head on.

Pitching against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, Shoemaker was struck on the head by a line drive measured to be travelling at 168kph off the bat of Kyle Seager in the second inning.

Shoemaker was able to walk off the field following the incident was taken to hospital with his side 2-0 up, having pitched 1.1 innings.

Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reported Shoemaker suffered a small skull fracture and hematoma as a result of the blow.

The Angels went on to win the match 4-2 on the back of two runs-batted-in from Albert Pujols.

Shoemaker was the second MLB pitcher in the past three months to be struck by a returning ball, after Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Jameson Taillon was hit by a ball travelling at 169kmh but was able to play on.

While it's not a common occurrence, the danger of being hit in a ball sport is an ever present danger.

In January, New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan was hospitalised after being hit in the head while batting by a bouncer from Pakistan's Anwar Ali, while Australian batsman Phillip Hughes died after being struck in the head by a cricket ball in November 2014.

