Brit taunts Joseph Parker

David Price taunts Joseph Parker saying the Kiwi's busy schedule threatens his world title hopes

PHOTOSPORT Joseph Parker took some punishment from Carlos Takam to earn his mandatory rights to the IBF title, and Britain's David Price is questioning why he's risking them.

British heavyweight David Price continues to taunt Joseph Parker ahead of their proposed clash, suggesting the young Kiwi's busy schedule is threatening his world title chances.

Talk continues to build of Parker fighting the 33-year-old Price on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world title bout in Manchester on November 26.

Parker will first fight giant Russian Alexander Dimitrenko in Auckland on October 1, his fourth fight against classy opposition this year.

Parker's 2016 highlight has been to beat France's Carlos Takam, a victory that earned him mandatory rights to fight for Joshua's IBF belt.

Price questioned the sense in risking that mandatory position as Parker's handler's look to keep him busy and get him accustomed to fighting taller opponents like Dimitrenko and Price, trying to replicate Joshua's imposing physical dimensions.

"I don't want to give his promoter ideas but I really don't see the point of fighting Dimitrenko when he's got a big fight on the Joshua bill," Price told World Boxing News.

"If Parker's fighting Dimintrenko and then me in a period of six to eight weeks, that's a demanding schedule.

"He's already had a tough year. I think he's fought three times already this year and those training camps will take it out of you."

Last weekend Price said he had respect for Parker's abilities, especially after seeing off Takam, but was confident he would knock out the young Kiwi if they fought.

Now he's suggesting the workaholic Parker might be biting off more than he can chew.

Taking Parker's mandatory rights to the IBF crown is the motivation for Price.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn wants the fight to happen, eager to introduce Parker to the big British audience and build him up for the Joshua title fight.

Price intends to have a fight ahead of his likely clash with Parker, being scheduled for a promotion in his home city of Liverpool in mid-October.

"I need a warm-up or two before any big fight," Price said.

He has only fought once this year, comfortably beating the Czech Republic's Vaclav Pejsar in the UK in May.

That was Price's first fight since being knocked out by German Erkan Teper in July last year when attempting to win the vacant European title.

Price, a former Olympic bronze and Commonwealth gold medallist has only fought eight times in the last four years.

The former British and Commonwealth professional champion has a big right hand but has had his jab and chin questioned.

The loss to Teper was his third defeat by knockout, coming against 20 wins in a pro career dating back to 2009.

- Stuff