Did Usain Bolt just propose?

Usain Bolt hints that he's proposed to girlfriend Kasi Bennett after Rio scandal

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/REUTERS Usain Bolt won three more gold medals in Rio, before having a scandalous time out without his leading lady.

After getting a little too close with local ladies after the Rio Olympics, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt appears to be ready to settle down.

The world's fastest man has strongly hinted that he's proposed to girlfriend Kasi Bennett on a luxury getaway.

Amid a series of Snapchats of the pair sunning themselves on the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora, Bolt shared a photo with the caption "she said yes", featuring a bride Emoji.

The couple have been together for nearly three years, but that didn't stop Bolt getting up close and personal with other ladies while in Brazil.

The track star nabbed a "triple-triple" in Rio, having won gold in the 100m, 200m, and 100m relay for three Olympics straight.

Then he stunned off the track with his late-night antics, as he celebrated his 30th birthday after the Games.

A video showed Bolt in a nightclub with a woman who appeared to have had plenty of twerking practice.

Photos later emerged of Bolt in bed with the widow of a notorious drug-lord who was killed by police.

Rio student Jady Duarte, 20, shared photos of herself in bed with Bolt the morning after his 30th birthday, and later told media he took her back to the Olympic Village for the night.

