Walsh throws new NZ record

New Zealand shot put star Tom Walsh extends his record run with 22.21m throw in Zagreb

PHOTOSPORT New Zealand's Tom Walsh has finished his season on another high, extending his New Zealand and Oceania record.

New Zealand's Tom Walsh has broken his national and Oceania shot put record for a third straight time as he brought the curtain down on his season in Zagreb.

Competing in the IAAF World Challenge meet in Zagreb, Walsh threw a mammoth 22.21 metres to extend the record he set in Paris just days ago by 1cm.

But Walsh was pipped for overall honours by Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, with the big American nailing a best throw, and meet record, of 22.28m.

Walsh had to settle for second with his toss of 22.21m. It was the third time in 11 days that the 24-year-old has broken his national record, and gone out beyond the 22m mark.

READ MORE:

* Walsh: Shot put world record in reach

* Walsh wins maiden Diamond League crown

American Darrell Hill was third with 21.44m.

The Zagreb meet completes an outstanding season for the Christchurch-based Timaru athlete, with a world indoors title, Olympic bronze medal in Rio and his first Diamond Race overall title the highlights.

Walsh will now return home for a well overdue break, due to touch down at Christchurch airport at 8.20am on Thursday.

IAAF World Challenge, Zagreb

Men's shot put: 1 Ryan Crouser 22.28m; 2 Tom Walsh 22.21m; 3 Darrell Hill 21.44m.



- Stuff