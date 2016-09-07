Robinson to carry NZ flag

Holly Robinson named as NZ flag-bearer for Paralympics opening ceremony

"I want to be one of the people that lead our sport in a movement towards throwing farther than what we are now," Holly Robinson says.

One of New Zealand's brightest Paralympic medal hopes has been chosen as flag-bearer for the Games' opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday morning (NZ Time).

Javelin competitor Holly Robinson, 21, heads into her second Paralympics, ranked number one in the world in the women's javelin F46 category.

The flag-bearer announcement came earlier on Wednesday morning as the New Zealand flag was raised in the Paralympic Village, with the 31-strong team receiving a special pounamu from Ngai Tahu to mark the occasion.

Holly Robinson in the Paralympic Village after being named flag-bearer.
Robinson, from Hokitika, said she felt privileged and humbled to helm the team when it walked into Rio's Maracanã Stadium on Wednesday night (local time).

Holly Robinson is one of New Zealand's brightest medal hopes.
"I am so excited to lead the team and to know that all our supporters, especially my family, are watching us will make the honour extraordinarily special," she said.

Robinson, a below-elbow amputee since birth, took up para-athletics aged seven, and first represented New Zealand at age 12.

She represented New Zealand in London in 2012, aged 17, and finished seventh. This year, ranked number one in the world, she was a "very strong contender" for a medal in Rio, the New Zealand Paralympic Committee said.

Robinson was also involved in coaching and managing the Otago athletics team that competed in the Halberg Junior Disability Games earlier this year, and continued to help coach the Taieri Athletics Junior section.

Paralympic team chef de mission Ben Lucas said Robinson was a "truly inspirational role model".

"Not only does she give it everything she has on the field, but she goes above and beyond in her local community as well.

"As an ambassador for para-sport, she is simply outstanding. Add to that, all going well, Holly is on track to be one of New Zealand's stand-out performers during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games."

Robinson was one of eight para-athletes competing in Rio. The wider New Zealand team was competing across six sports, with a target of 18 medals, including 12 golds.

New Zealand won 17 medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

They are among 4350 athletes from 160 countries competing during the Paralympics, which run from September 7-18.

 - Stuff

