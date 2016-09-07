Olympic stars Peter Burling and Blair Tuke make quick adjustment to America's Cup

EmTeamNZ Emirates Team New Zealand are back together in Toulon for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series.

Olympic gold medallists Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are itching for the speed that comes with America's Cup racing.

The pair have packed away their medals and moved on from the considerable celebrations that came with their dominant win in the 49er class in Rio, to quickly refocus on the cup campaign with Team New Zealand.

They are now in Toulon in the south of France preparing for this weekend's latest round of the America's Cup.

HAMISH HOOPER/EMIRATES TEAM NEW ZEALAND Peter Burling (left) is back on the helm of Team New Zealand's America's Cup catamaran alongside skipper Glenn Ashby.

"We're really looking forward to getting back into it and getting back into that fast racing," Burling said, as he switches from helming the Olympics class skiff for the Cup catamaran.

GETTY IMAGES Peter Burling and Blair Tuke added an Olympics gold medal to their four world titles in the demanding 49er skiff class.

"For the past four years we have had dual goals we have been working towards, with the Olympics and the America's Cup. With the gold medal now ticked off it feels good to now have a singular focus being part of Emirates Team New Zealand."

The heat will be on Burling and Tuke, current world sailors of the year, to provide some magic to get the world series campaign back on track. They missed the last round in Portsmouth because of their last-minute Rio preparations and the Kiwi syndicate struggled, conceeding their series lead, slipping to third behind Ben Ainslie Racing (GB) and cup holders Oracle Team USA.

Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby believes there were gains in Portsmouth despite the results as the squad builds towards next year's challenger series in Bermuda.

"We will go into this regatta feeling really confident, we actually took a huge amount away from it," Ashby said of the Portsmouth hiccup.

"Changing positions like we did to cover Pete and Blair's absence, we gained a really valuable first hand understanding of each others roles on board, which going forward will be a great asset in terms of crew manoeuvres."

It's getting to the business end of the world series, with vital points available to take forward into the cup qualifiers and potentially America's Cup match in nine months time.

Ashby emphasised that every race counts from here and there was pressure is on the leading teams to not trip up. All of the crews have had struggles at times during this long series.

"We will be gunning for them, don't worry about that. We just need to sail as well as we know we can, be consistent and we should be right there in the mix," Ashby said.

The Team New Zealand shore crew including grinder Guy Endean arrived in Toulon early, working hard to repair one of the AC45 daggerboards that was badly damaged having tagged a mooring buoy in the middle of the bottom mark gate during the final race of the last even in Portsmouth.

Team New Zealand crew for Toulon: Glenn Ashby (skipper), Peter Burling (helmsman), Ray Davies (tactician), Blair Tuke (trimmer), Guy Endean (grinder).

America's Cup World Series points table

Land Rover BAR - 367

Orcacle Team USA - 366

Emirates Team New Zealand - 357

SoftBank Team Japan - 328

Artemis Racing - 315

Groupama Team France - 292

