George Bennett to gamble on a top 10 finish at Vuelta a Espana

Photosport George Bennett has handled the pressure well of leading a team at a Grand Tour.

New Zealand's George Bennett says he's prepared to gamble losing his 12th place in the Vuelta a Espana for a top 10 finish.

Bennett has had a sensational Vuelta since taking over as team leader of the LottoNL-Jumbo team and goes into the final week in 12th.

The final grand tour finishes on Sunday, (Monday NZ time) and Bennett says he's prepared to launch attacks in the mountains, even it means there's the risk dropping down in the general classification if he burns himself out.

"Now it's time to gamble," Bennett said.

READ MORE

* Bennett moves into top 20

* Gamble doesn't pay off for shattered Bennett

* 'Personal attack' from Cycling NZ

"We went for a stage win before and got one with Robert (Gesink) and I was fourth, but I feel that 12th is nothing for me.

"It's a nice result, but I would much rather try to gamble and get into the top 10.

"I'd rather take the risk and hope to finish eighth or something and end up being 20th if it doesn't pay off.

"If I finish 20th, it's not that much different to 12th, but if you step into that top 10 it's a big thing."

There are a couple more mountainous stages at the Vuelta to come where Bennett could look to get into breakaways, but he may find it not as easy to be in them now he's so high up in general classification (GC).

He has become a marked rider and other teams may want to chase down any breakaways he's in, to protect their riders who are higher up in the GC than him.

"It's going to be pretty hard to move and I've definitely locked myself in a bit," Bennett.

"But I want to be a case of whether they let me (get in a break), but whether they can stop me."

Bennett started the Vuelta as a support rider for Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherlands, but when he broke a collarbone after crashing into a protruding bollard on stage five, Bennett put his hand up to take over.

"It's been an unexpected Vuelta that's for sure," he said.

"I came here the first week without even thinking about the GC, then Stevie crashed out which was a big disappointment and then it was up to me.

"I lost a lot of time and energy in that first week working for Stevie and it's been a hard comeback, but we're getting there slowly."

A crucial stage on Friday (Saturday NZ time) at Vuelta is the 37km time trial from Xabia to Calp.

It's where Chris Froome will have the best chance of taking the leader's red jersey away from Nairo Quintana, but it's also where Bennett needs to have the ride of his life to get that spot in the top 10.

"I'm not looking forward to that for sure," he said.

"I'm hired as a domestique, as a worker in the mountains and that's how I train. It's only this year where I've become a competitor in GC.

"I still haven't done any training on the time trial bike and that's something this New Zealand summer I'm going to put a huge amount of work into.

"But for the moment, I'm not ready to do a good time trial, I'm going to lose some time, but one thing that's in my favour is that we're in the third week and everybody is tired.

"If I've got anything left and I have still got a lot of hunger and motivation, I think that's the most important thing at this stage of the race."

- Stuff