Anna Grimaldi wins gold in Rio

Rio Paralympics 2016: Anna Grimaldi wins dramatic gold, Rebecca Dubber claims bronze

NZ's newest favourite long jumper was still in awe of her feat as she had the medal draped around her neck.

Kiwi Anna Grimaldi dramatically won gold in the women's T47 long jump final as New Zealand made a promising start to the Rio Paralympics on Friday (NZ time).

And swimmer Rebecca Dubber finished third in the women's 100m backstroke S7 final to take out bronze, capping a double-medal opening day for the Kiwis in Rio.

Grimaldi was third before her final jump, but she then leapt into first with a distance of 5.62m.

ONE NEWS Anna Grimaldi's huge final leap clinched NZ’s first gold of the Paralympics in Rio.

The 19-year-old Dunedin athlete finished just three centimetres ahead of Cuba's Yundis Castillo, who won silver, and five ahead of Australia's Carlee Beattie, who won bronze.

Grimaldi managed to jump to gold with her sixth and final jump, which she could scarcely believe when she saw the distance.

JASON CAIRNDUFF Anna Grimaldi leapt to gold in Rio.

﻿

Beattie and Castillo couldn't beat her with their respective final jumps, which means the young Kiwi is Paralympic champion, after she won bronze at last year's world championships in Doha.

Dubber then won New Zealand's first medal in the pool, as she took out bronze in the final of the women's 100m backstroke S7 final.

JASON CAIRNDUFF Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand was all smiles during the presentation ceremony.

Nikita Howarth competed with Dubber in the final after both qualified with personal best times, but Chinese swimmers Ke Liting and Zhang Ying won gold and silver with times of 1.23.06s and 1.24.34s respectively.

Dubber came in third at 1.23.85s, while Howarth finished back in sixth with a time of 1.25.37s.

Cyclist Kate Horan had to settle for fourth in the women's 3km pursuit C4. She was pipped in the ride-off for bronze by 0.356s, conceding the podium finish to American Megan Fisher.

HAGEN HOPKINS NZ's Rebecca Dubber won bronze in the women's 100m Backstroke S7.

Fisher recorded 4:04:081 to Horan's 4:04:437. Horan dominated the opening two kilometres but faded.

American Shawn Morelli won gold from Australia's Susan Powell.

Earlier Horan set a Paralympics record when she was the first New Zealander in action.

TVNZ On Day One, three swimmers have made it to their respective finals - including a stunning 1-2 finish in the women's 100m backstroke semi-final.

She rode 4:02.608 iin qualifying. The times was subsequently bettered, leaving the Kiwi the third fastest qualifier. But she couldn't translate that into a medal finish.

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone set a new Paralympic record in the Men's 100m T43 classification with a time of 10.90s.

The Nelson-sprinter qualified second fastest for Saturday's final behind reigning Paralympic champion, Britain's Jonnie Peacock.

FAIRFAX NZ Cyclist Kate Horan got New Zealand's Paralympics campaign in Rio off to a flying start with a personal best in the women's 3km Pursuit C4.

Star swimmer Cameron Leslie was the first Kiwi in the pool and set a personal best 2:52.21 in the men's 200m freestyle S5.

Leslie qualified fifth fastest for the final and will race against Brazilian star Daniel Dias who has won nine Paralympic medals.

- Stuff