Anna Grimaldi wins gold in Rio

Rio Paralympics 2016: Anna Grimaldi wins gold with her last jump in long jump final

JASON CAIRNDUFF Anna Grimaldi leapt to gold in Rio.

Kiwi Anna Grimaldi dramatically won gold in the women's T47 long jump final as New Zealand made a promising start to the Paralympic Games.

Grimaldi was third before her final jump, but she then leapt into first with a jump of 5.62m.

Cyclist Kate Horan came up just short as New Zealand looked for their first medal at the Rio Paralympics.

FAIRFAX NZ Cyclist Kate Horan got New Zealand's Paralympics campaign in Rio off to a flying start with a personal best in the women's 3km Pursuit C4.

Horan had to settle for fourth in the women's 3km pursuit C4 on Friday (NZ time) as the Kiwis made a promising start to the Games.

READ MORE:

* IOC boss skips Paralympics

* Record haul at Paralympics?

* World No 1 javelin thrower aims for gold

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Para-swimmers dream of gold

Horan was pipped in the ride-off for bronze by 0.356s, conceding the podium finish to American Megan Fisher.

Fisher recorded 4:04:081 to Horan's 4:04:437. Horan dominated the opening two kilometres but faded.

American Shawn Morelli won gold from Australia's Susan Powell.

Earlier Horan set a Paralympics record when she was the first New Zealander in action.

TVNZ On Day One, three swimmers have made it to their respective finals - including a stunning 1-2 finish in the women's 100m backstroke semi-final.

She rode 4:02.608 iin qualifying. The times was subsequently bettered, leaving the Kiwi the third fastest qualifier.

But she couldn't translate that into a medal finish.

"I think for me it was a case of just going out there and trying to pace myself and definitely in the last four laps to give it everything. I knew it was going to be a big ask. It was tough out their today, it really was," Horan said.

"All the girls are going faster now and I was rapt to make the final. And to get fourth - it wasn't the plan but that is sport. The last four years have been a huge challenge but I reached my goal of being here in Rio. I have an amazing coach and support staff that are completely behind us and have got me here today."

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone set a new Paralympic record in the Men's 100m T43 classification with a time of 10.90s.

The Nelson-sprinter qualified second fastest for Saturday's final behind reigning Paralympic champion, Britain's Jonnie Peacock.

Star swimmer Cameron Leslie was the first Kiwi in the pool and set a personal best 2:52.21 in the men's 200m freestyle S5.

Leslie qualified fifth fastest for the final and will race against Brazilian star Daniel Dias who has won nine Paralympic medals. Leslie's final is at around 11am on Friday.

Rebecca Dubber and Nikita Howarth finished first and second in their opening heat of the women's 100m backstroke S7. They both produced personal best times of 1:23.62 and 1:24.69 respectively.

That saw them qualify second and third behind China's Liting Ke for the final to be swum around 11.40am.

- Stuff