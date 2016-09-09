Horan leads NZ charge

Rio Paralympics 2016: Cyclist Kate Horan leads New Zealand medal hunt

FAIRFAX NZ Cyclist Kate Horan got New Zealand's Paralympics campaign in Rio off to a flying start with a personal best in the women's 3km Pursuit C4.

Cyclist Kate Horan set a Paralympics record as New Zealand made a strong start to the Rio Games with four Kiwis in the medal hunt on the opening day.

Horan was the first New Zealander in action and set a record time of 4:02.608 in the women's 3km Pursuit C4.

The time was subsequently bettered in qualifying but Horan has a chance of getting on the podium, riding for the bronze medal around 7.46am Friday (NZ time).

Star swimmer Cameron Leslie was the first Kiwi in the pool and set a personal best 2:52.21 in the men's 200m freestyle S5.

READ MORE:

* IOC boss skips Paralympics

* Record haul at Paralympics?

* World No 1 javelin thrower aims for gold

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Para-swimmers dream of gold

Cameron qualified fifth fastest for the final and will race against Brazilian star Daniel Dias who has won nine Paralympic medals. Cameron's final is at around 11am on Friday.

Rebecca Dubber and Nikita Howarth finished first and second in their opening heat of the women's 100m backstroke S7. They both produced personal best times of 1:23.62 and 1:24.69 respectively.

That saw them qualify second and third behind China's Liting Ke for the final to be swum around 11.40am.

- Stuff