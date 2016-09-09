Welsh cyclist narrowly avoids being hit by overtaking Team Sky bus on narrow road

@AndyRolfe65 / twitter A Welsh cyclist had a narrow escape when he was cut off by the bus of Team Sky.

A Welsh cyclist was out for a ride when he was cut off by the least likeliest of suspects.

A bus belonging to Team Sky, the British professional outfit, was the culprit, cutting in front of Andy Rolfe on a narrow country road.

Rolfe then posted video of the incident to Twitter, which shows the bus coming very close to him as it overtakes at speed.

REUTERS A Team Sky bus, like the one pictured, cut off Welsh cyclist Andy Rolfe on a narrow country road.

"Team Sky's bus almost taking me out," he wrote in the tweet that accompanied the video.

"Sorry about the language, but this needs to go viral for the safety of all cyclists."

Team Sky are currently competing in the Tour of Britain, and were quick to apologise to Rolfe.

They replied on Twitter: "What is shown in the video is unacceptable and we are sorry".

"We've already spoken to the driver and we'll be discussing this with him again in more detail.

"We will also be speaking to all staff and reminding them of their responsibilities."

Rolfe tweeted that he had received their apology.

"Team Sky have apologised, I just want motorists to be more patient," he wrote.

"However, there are crazies out there posting ridiculous posts, like...stop making traffic & cycle in a park, or 'get on the path then'. Nuts!"

- Stuff