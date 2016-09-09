UFC star Conor McGregor a 'normal guy' says Jose Aldo, who he beat in 13 seconds

GARY A VASQUEZ/USA TODAY SPORTS Jose Aldo lost to Conor McGregor in just 13 seconds when they met in December.

Jose Aldo knows Conor McGregor pretty well for a guy who he spent just 13 seconds in the Octagon with.

The Brazilian and Irish fighters met at UFC 194 last December, where McGregor won in a record 13 seconds, putting an exclamation on all the trash talk he had delivered in the buildup.

He called Aldo such names as "little Brazilian," but now Aldo has revealed that the Irishman is a very different person behind the scenes.

GETTY IMAGES Conor McGregor transforms when he sees a camera, says Jose Aldo.

Aldo told Portal do Vale Tudo, a Brazilian MMA website, that McGregor "transforms" when he sees a camera - or some of his countrymen.

"He's a normal guy, easy-going, but he sees a camera or some Irish fans nearby and he transforms. He sees a little camera or some Irish people, and the guy changes in such a way that you think: "son of a b....,"

GETTY IMAGE Brazilian fighter Jose Aldo has revealed the 'real' Conor McGregor

"Most of the time that people see him, there's someone filming so we had to keep it going. However, when there are no cameras, the guy changes completely."

"Sometimes you play the jokes and he is laughing. There was one day we sat and he said to get coffee, and I said I wanted sugar, and he answered 'good'," Aldo told Portal do Vale Tudo.

But don't worry if you think these fighters are getting too close.

"I'm not his friend, he does things one way, I do them another," Aldo said.

