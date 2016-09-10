Kiwis eye historic medal in Rio

Rio Paralympics: New Zealand eyes 200th Paralympic medal on second day of competition

Friedemann Vogel Mary Fisher qualified top in the women's 100m backstroke - S11 on the second day of the Rio Paralympics.

Kiwi swimming stars Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher set Paralympic records as they breezed through their heats on the second day of the Rio Paralympics.

New Zealand is poised on 199 Paralympic medals, with the 200th almost certain to come lster on Saturday morning (NZT).

Pascoe, who claimed six medals at the London Paralympics in 2012, was the first New Zealander in the pool, setting a Paralympic record in a time of 27.95 seconds in the women's 50m freestyle S10 and the final (9.51am NZT) is a potential duel for gold with Canadian rival Aurelie Rivard.

Hagen Hopkins Sophie Pascoe is lining up a first medal in Rio, on day two of the Paralympics.

Mary Fisher followed in quick succession, also breaking Paralympic record in a time of 1:18.68 in the women's 100m backstroke S11. Fisher will head into the final (10.19am) more than one second faster than her nearest competitor Liwen Cai (China).

Jesse Reynolds was fifth in a time of 4:35.04 in the men's 400m freestyle S9 and did not qualify for the final.

READ MORE:

* Anna Grimaldi wins gold on opening day

* Record haul at Paralympics?

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Para-swimmers dream of gold

* Your guide to what the different classifications mean

* Your complete guide to when New Zealanders are in action

At the track, Jacob Phillips, 19, was eighth in the final of the men's 100m T35 in a time of 14.14, bettering his heat time of 14.27 which saw him qualify eighth fastest.

At the velodrome, Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen (sighted pilot) produced a personal best time of 1:11.737 in the women's B 1000m time trial, taking nearly one second off their previous best in finishing sixth.

Kiwi tandem pairing of Emma Foy and Laura Thompson (sighted pilot) flew around the track in a time of 1:10.187, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

And Auckland chef and former snowboarder Byron Raubenheimer was 11th in the men's Kilo C4-5. Raubenheimer led at the halfway mark in the 20-strong field after his adjusted time of 1.08.819, but the final 10 competitors all went quicker.

Also coming up on Saturday (NZT) are Rory McSweeney in the final of the men's 100m Javelin F44 between 8.45am-10.45am, and 'Blade Runner' Liam Malone in the final of the men's 100m T43/44 at 10.58am.

- Stuff