Rio Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe wins New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal on second day of competition

TVNZ/AttitudeLive The Kiwi swimmer made a poor start but worked her way to secure second place on day two of the Paralympics in Rio.

Kiwi swimming star Sophie Pascoe fittingly notched New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal, after claiming silver in the final of the women's 50m freestyle S10 in Rio on Saturday (NZT).

But she was quickly overshadowed by fellow pool queen Mary Fisher, who scorched to gold and a world record in the final of the women's 100m backstroke S11.

And to top a brilliant 30 minutes for the Kiwis, Rory McSweeney claimed bronze in the men's T42-44 javelin throw.

Friedemann Vogel Mary Fisher qualified top in the women's 100m backstroke - S11 on the second day of the Rio Paralympics.

Fisher was an easy winner after qualifying top in the final, posting a world record time on 1.17.96.

READ MORE:

* Anna Grimaldi wins gold on opening day

* Record haul at Paralympics?

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Para-swimmers dream of gold

* Your guide to what the different classifications mean

* Your complete guide to when New Zealanders are in action

The 23-year-old from Lower Hutt, who is partially blind, broke a Paralympic record in a time of 1:18.68 in the heats to initially break the record, and turned on the afterburners in the second half of the final to blow the field away.

Hagen Hopkins Sophie Pascoe is lining up a first medal in Rio, on day two of the Paralympics.

It's her fifth Paralympic medal, after a four-medal haul on debut at London four years ago.

Thirty minutes earlier, Pascoe claimed her 11th Paralympic medal in her opening event of the Rio Games, but was always behind Canadian rival Aurelie Rivard who scorched to gold in a world record time of 27.37 seconds.

Pascoe's time of 27.72 was a personal best, and just outside the previous world record mark. It takes her personal Paralympic tally to 11, comprising six golds and now five silvers as the Cantabrian embarks on her third Games appearance.

Pascoe, who is a below-the-knee amputee, was the second fastest qualifier, behind Rivard, after notching 27.95 in her heat.

While that was going on, McSweeney was doing his thing at the athletics stadium.

The 31-year-old from Dunedin, who has a limb deficiency, held third place throughout the competition but confirmed his bronze medal with his fourth attempt, 54.99m.

The gold medal was won by Akeem Stewart (Trinidad and Tobago) with a world record throw of 57.32m.

The pool quinella and McSweeney's bronze takes New Zealand's Rio tally to five, after Anna Grimaldi won long jump gold and Rebecca Dubber swimming bronze on the first day of competition on Friday (NZT).

Also at the pool, Jesse Reynolds was fifth in a time of 4:35.04 in the men's 400m freestyle S9 and did not qualify for the final.

At the track, Jacob Phillips, 19, was eighth in the final of the men's 100m T35 in a time of 14.14, bettering his heat time of 14.27 which saw him qualify eighth fastest.

At the velodrome, Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen (sighted pilot) produced a personal best time of 1:11.737 in the women's B 1000m time trial, taking nearly one second off their previous best in finishing sixth.

Kiwi tandem pairing of Emma Foy and Laura Thompson (sighted pilot) flew around the track in a time of 1:10.187, finishing just outside the medals in fourth.

And Auckland chef and former snowboarder Byron Raubenheimer was 11th in the men's Kilo C4-5. Raubenheimer led at the halfway mark in the 20-strong field after his adjusted time of 1.08.819, but the final 10 competitors all went quicker.

Also coming up on Saturday (NZT) 'Blade Runner' Liam Malone in the final of the men's 100m T43/44 at 10.58am.

MORE TO COME

- Stuff