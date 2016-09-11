Eliza still chasing the 'Big 3'

High-flying Eliza McCartney back down to earth in battle for sports sponsor dollars

Lawrence Smith/ Fairfax NZ Olympic bronze medalist Eliza McCartney visit her old school, Belmont Intermediate

She may have soared into the hearts and minds of New Zealanders with her Rio dramatics, but newly minted "It-Girl" Eliza McCartney still has work to do to climb on to the podium of Kiwi female sports marketability.

The 19-year-old McCartney is undoubtedly a sports star on the rise in New Zealand, with the Takapuna teen's highly visible, dramatic and largely unexpected Olympic bronze medal in the pole vault raising her profile significantly at the end of just her first season in the senior track and field ranks.

But after suggestions post-Rio that McCartney, with her winning smile, stunning athleticism and sparkling personality, might now be among New Zealand's most "marketable" athletes, we went to industry experts for clarification.

KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has had a massive popularity spike on the back of her bronze medal-winning efforts in Rio.

How high has she flown with that stunning 4.80m clearance in Rio, not to mention that near miss at 4.85 that so very nearly yielded gold? And how does her fairytale rise compare with the continued excellence of the likes of Lisa Carrington, Valerie Adams and Lydia Ko?

READ MORE:

* School's out for McCartney

* Pole vault popularity explodes

* Happy homecoming for Walsh

* Silver ball down, tools up for Walsh

Whilst there is acknowledgement McCartney is arguably the "big mover" on the Kiwi sports scene and set for a major spike in sponsorship and endorsement earnings, experts we spoke to remained sceptical that she had done enough yet to break into the "big three" of New Zealand's highest profile female performers.

That group consists of veteran shot putter Adams, kayak queen Carrington and world No 1 golfer Ko who. Right now, say the sports marketing gurus, McCartney still sits on the outside of that group looking in when it comes to ability to shift product.

Simon Arkwright, CEO of the Sports Fan Summit marketing conference and boss of the Sport Research Group, says when it comes to sporting stars' marketability he uses an assessment tool called 'Fred': familiarity, relevance, esteem and differentiation.

In McCartney's case, Arkwright says the first category is where there are still question marks around her ability to sell.

"Familiarity is an interesting issue," he says. "Certainly Eliza is top of mind now, but she won't have the residual recall of those other ones. The relevance also has to fit in terms of where you would use her, and then there's esteem. There would be many others, including Val Adams, who have got more ticks in that box.

"One thing she does give is cut-through and she's definitely a very sparkly personality. She ticks differentiation a lot. She would probably benefit from having a lot of people coming on board and using her. Basically advertisers will pay to almost create her awareness."

Nick Harvey, managing director of specialist sports sponsorship agency Spur, sees McCartney as an "anomaly" in a well-established marketplace. "So many New Zealanders would not have heard of her prior to the Olympic Games and all of a sudden she's a household name and won't be able to walk down the street without people recognising her. That's been a quantum shift, which isn't the case for those other athletes.

"There's intrigue around her at the moment and it will be interesting to see how that endures. She's not like an All Black where they're constantly in the spotlight. The big track and field meets are covered in the media but just not followed to the same extent that our high-profile sports are.

"The profile of an athlete like Eliza might partly depend on who picks her up from an endorsement point of view because it might be brand ads are the only regular exposure New Zealanders receive to her over the next 12 months."

Indications are there is going to be significant pickup. McCartney's manager Scott Newman said he'd been inundated with requests for commercial meetings with the athlete on her return from Rio, and both Arkwright and Harvey estimated she could comfortably expect to bring in six-figures from endorsements, which would double her $55,000-a-year high-performance grant earnings.

"The step change that her profile and commercial value has taken is significant," adds Harvey. "She's got the look, the smile, the marketability, and that always helps from a commercial point of view. Val is the same, and Lisa Carrington.

"One of the big things with Eliza is she sums up that whole New Zealand taking on the world with humility and grace and a bit of humour. In a different way it's the same with Steven Adams and the way his profile is almost bigger than it otherwise would be because he takes on everything in a very Kiwi way and it endears him to New Zealanders."

Arkwright concurs: "My gut feel is because she is in her own way a big personality you could probably hang a campaign off her quite easily in a way you might not do with others. She's a striking, engaging young woman and people want to engage with her."

But both Harvey and Arkwright are reluctant to paint a picture of McCartney, who already has an endorsement deal with Anchor and is backed by Nike, breaking into the territory occupied by Adams, Carrington and Ko with their enduring excellence.

Asked to rank that trio in terms of their pulling power in New Zealand, Arkwright went for Carrington top, Adams a close second and Ko third. Of course, on a global level Ko's world No 1 status in golf puts her on a level others can't hope to match. (It's a similar story with Steven Adams among our leading men − he has solid Kiwi earnings power, but a much higher international ceiling, especially in the huge American market.)

"If I had a marketing budget of 100k for the endorsement of one athlete, it would be Lisa," says Arkwright. "In terms of mainstream New Zealand she's got all the attributes − she's provincial, good looking, strong, dedicated, and she has always been exactly what she is.

"And Valerie now has a slightly broader range of stories you could tell. It was only really after London that New Zealand got to know and love Valerie Adams. Before that she was just this incredibly powerful, staunch athlete who didn't really tolerate idiots."

Adds Harvey: "We've got a range of great athletes, but no doubt here and now they're right up there. The thing with Val is she has endured. She has been around so long she's been such an anchor within our sporting landscape. And for Lisa to go back-to-back golds, no doubt that shifts her up another level."

Research paints an interesting picture, even though it doesn't yet capture McCartney's leap into the consciousness. Harvey's company commissions market intelligence on Kiwis' favourite sporting stars and year-long data (July 2015-June 2016) has Ko, Adams and Carrington as the only three females making it into a top 15 overwhelmingly headed by the now retired Richie McCaw.

But a more recent grab, the three months leading up to August this year, reveals a potential shift. Once again Ko, Carrington and Adams are the only females to make the top 15, but this time they occupy three of the top-four spots. The other? All Black Beauden Barrett who might well be the male equivalent of McCartney, taking that leap into the public's consciousness.

It's a story that will play out on your TV screens over coming months. Stay tuned. It should be compelling viewing.

- Sunday Star Times