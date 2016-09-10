Bennett up to 11th at Vuelta

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett closer to Vuelta a Espana top 10 finish after solid time trial

GETTY IMAGES George Bennett is less than a minute off the top 10 as the 2016 Vuelta a Espana reaches its final two stages.

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett is one place closer to a prized top 10 finish at the Vuelta a Espana after a solid performance in the stage 19 time trial.

Sitting 12th overall heading into the 37km stage from Xabia to Calp on Friday (Saturday NZ time), Bennett clocked the 25th fastest time in the field of more than 150 riders.

Three minutes and 18 seconds off the winning pace set by three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Great Britain, the Nelson professional moved into 11th in the general classification and just 50 seconds off the next best rider with two stages remaining.

Bennett, who has been impressive since taking over mid-race as team leader for Dutch outfit LottoNL-Jumbo, earlier this week said he was prepared to sacrifice dropping down the field for a chance at a top 10 finish at one of three Grand Tours on the annual calendar.

"We went for a stage win before and got one with Robert (Gesink) and I was fourth, but I feel that 12th is nothing for me," he said.

"It's a nice result, but I would much rather try to gamble and get into the top 10. I'd rather take the risk and hope to finish eighth or something and end up being 20th if it doesn't pay off.

"If I finish 20th, it's not that much different to 12th, but if you step into that top 10 it's a big thing."

Froome kept his hopes of victory alive with a commanding performance, taking more than two minutes out of Nairo Quintana's lead to be one minute and 21 seconds adrift of the Colombian leading into the final weekend of the event.

The other Kiwi in the race, Orica BikeExchange rider Sam Bewley finished 158th in the time trial to be 142nd overall.

Meanwhile, Jack Bauer has backed up his gutsy stage win with a 38th-place effort on stage six of the Tour of Britain.

The Cannondale Drapac team rider dropped from 15th to 29th in the general classification, back behind fellow Kiwi Dion Smith who remains 16th after a 17th place finish on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Dutch rider Wouter Poels broke away from the leading group with 1500m left to win the 149.9km stage from Sidmouth to Haytor by seven seconds, while Great Britain's Stephen Cummings claimed the overall lead with an eighth place result.

