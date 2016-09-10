Emotional para-sprinter Liam Malone pays tribute to mum after snatching Paralympic silver video

Malone sent a special birthday message to his mother who passed away four years ago from cancer who's birthday would have been today.

New Zealand para-sprinter Liam Malone paid an emotional tribute to his mother after running the race of his life to claim silver in the men's 100m T44 at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

The 22-year-old from Nelson accelerated at a phenomenal pace in the last 20m and moved through the group to finish second in a time of 11.02 seconds.

British legend Jonnie Peacock won another gold, equalling his Paralympic Games record of 10.81sec he set in Friday's heats.

Kiwi Paralympic sprinter Liam Malone won silver in the 100m T43/T44 final with an incredible time of 11.02 seconds.

For Malone, though, bagging the silver medal was just as special.

"Today is a special day for me back home," Malone told TVNZ.

Liam Malone reacts after winning silver in the men's 100m T44 on day two of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
Liam Malone reacts after winning silver in the men's 100m T44 on day two of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

"I lost my mum four years ago to cancer and today New Zealand time it would be her birthday so happy birthday mum.

"[That] was for everyone who has backed me from day one. Her, dad, all my mates, the Kiwi public who got me here by crowd-funding me from day one and backing me from then. It's been a long journey."

Malone's performance followed his incredible first hit-out in the heats where he certainly stamped his mark in the 100m T43/44 event, qualifying second fastest for the final in a time of 10.90sec behind Peacock.

Liam Malone carries the New Zealand flag after finish second in the 100m final.
Liam Malone carries the New Zealand flag after finish second in the 100m final.

Favouring the 200m and 400m events, which are still to come, the former Nayland College student only entered in the shortest sprint to "blow out all the nerves."

A "shattered" Malone revealed a sleepless night had left him pondering if that had been a wise move, but said overcoming those thoughts meant "so much".

"I came into today so disappointed because I really wanted to perform my best. I'm just shattered and [its] mixed emotions obviously," he told TVNZ.

Liam Malone of New Zealand, Jarryd Wallace of the United States and Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain compete in the men's 100m T44 final.
Liam Malone of New Zealand, Jarryd Wallace of the United States and Jonnie Peacock of Great Britain compete in the men's 100m T44 final.

"I had a horrible start, which happens to me a lot in the hundred. I'm pretty sore after yesterday, I went all out yesterday which could have been a bit naive. I just said screw it, I saw guys get in front of me and I got really wound up. I dunno, I just tried to run fast."

Looking ahead to the rest of the Games, Malone should back himself to win a medal in each of his three events after the confidence boosting opening performance.

The 200m heats begin at 11am on Monday (NZ time).

Jonnie Peacock of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the event with silver medalist Liam Malone.
Jonnie Peacock of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the event with silver medalist Liam Malone.

 - Stuff

