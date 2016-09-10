Sophie Pascoe dedicates New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal to friend and training partner Hayley Edmond

SOPHIE PASCOE/FACEBOOK Sophie Pascoe (left) with and Hayley Edmond (right), who passed away from cancer on September 1, 2016.

New Zealand's biggest Paralympic star Sophie Pascoe is swimming for her friend at the Rio Games after the death of her training partner, Hayley Edmond, just nine days ago.

Edmond, 21, Pascoe's training partner since 2014, died on September 1 after losing a "very short yet courageous battle with cancer", according to her death notice.

Edmond was a top swimmer in her own right; she represented New Zealand at age-grade level and was a member of the Northern Arizona University swim team while majoring in social work. She and Pascoe formed a bond as training partners in the leadup to the 2014 Commonwealth Games which kick-started a "great friendship".

TVNZ/AttitudeLive The Kiwi swimming sensation finished in second place in the women's 50m freestyle final.

Understandably, Pascoe's thoughts turned to her friend after she made a superb start to her Rio Paralympics campaign on Saturday (NZT), claiming silver in the women's 50m freestyle S10, a new event on her programme and not one which she had been focusing too much on.

It was New Zealand's 200th Paralympic medal, and first of four on a Super Saturday for the Kiwis.

TVNZ/AttitudeLive The Kiwi swimmer made a poor start but worked her way to secure second place on day two of the Paralympics in Rio.

"Hayley was a great training partner and a great swimmer, the 50m free was her event so today was definitely a moment for her," Pascoe told Stuff from Rio.

"She was a massive part of the whole journey to Rio for me, and I'm definitely thinking about her. It's so hard for her family and the whole swimming community, Hayley was so young and such a great person. It's a terribly sad loss."

Pascoe had earlier posted an emotional tribute to Edmond on social media, describing her as a "beautiful woman inside and out".

"Remembering you, our friendship and having you along the journey to the Paralympic Games with me! You were a beautiful woman inside and out, always encouraging myself and others to get the best out of each other," Pascoe posted on Facebook.

There will be a short campus walk in memory of Hayley Edmond starting at the observatory fields at 5:45pm today. All lumberjacks are welcome — NAU SAAC (@NAU_SAAC) September 5, 2016

"The last words I said to you before I left were, "I'll see you when I'm home from the Paralympics." I'm so sorry that I will not be coming home to give you a hug. I will cherish the moment I last saw you with your fighting spirit and most of all that last hug goodbye!

"You have made me realise how precious life is. I'm now in that privileged position to make the most of my life to finish what I set out to do. I know you'll be watching me from above. Rest easy and shine bright in the sky Hayley, You and our memories we created together will never be forgotten!"

Edmond would have been proud of Pascoe's first-up effort, as the Kiwi star recorded her first personal best over the short 50m sprint since 2013 en route to a silver medal, ahead of some of her more favoured events.

It was the 23-year-old's 11th Paralympic medal, adding to the six golds and four silvers she claimed across the Beijing and London Paralympics.

She was always behind Canadian rival Aurelie Rivard who scorched to gold in a world record time of 27.37 seconds, but Pascoe's time of 27.72 was a personal best, and just outside the previous world record mark.

It bodes well as she tackles some of her more favoured events, starting with the S10 100m backstroke on Sunday (NZT).

"It was a pretty strong field and anything can happen over 50m, so first-up I'm really happy with that," said Pascoe, who is a below-the-knee amputee.

"To get a PB (personal best), I'm stoked."

Pascoe said she was targeting PBs, as opposed to medals, at Rio.

The former should take care of the latter.

- Stuff