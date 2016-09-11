'Wobbly race' costs Team NZ

Team New Zealand slip to third after 'wobbly race' in Toulon

Team New Zealand rued a poor final race after a strong start to the opening day of the America's Cup world series in France.

Glenn Ashby's New Zealand team were third overall in the latest stop on the series in Toulon after three races, behind Sweden's Artemis Racing and Team France.

Welcoming back Olympic gold medallists Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, Team NZ were reasonably happy with their work after they finished runnerup twice then sixth and last in the third race of the day.

"Conditions were very light and testing but we had a couple of good races to begin with, then a wobbly third race when we got the wrong side of quite a big shift, and then we came back nicely. Overall we're third and that means we are in good shape for Super Sunday when it's obviously double points," said tactician Ray Davies.

"It's great to have Peter and Blair back on the boat, they're very cool customers in those conditions and they know when to be sensible and when to take risks as well – they're on the same wavelength and that means we have really good chemistry on board across the whole boat."

The overall leaderboard remained tight in the penultimate round of the series before Bermuda 2017, with Team USA and Great Britain tied at the top, seven points clear of New Zealand.

In race one in Toulon, Team Japan were first over the line and held their lead down to the first mark with Team New Zealand breathing down their necks. Artemis Racing, who really were mastering the conditions, finished strongly to take the win ahead of Team NZ and Team USA.

Race two started with Team France crossing the line fractionally early for the second race in a row, incurring a penalty that sent groans echoing from the home fans, but it was Artemis Racing who picked up where they left off in race one to be first around mark one. On the leg two run the Swedes extended their lead over Team New Zealand and Japan.

Race three capped off a tense afternoon after the Swedish team were again at the sharp end of the pack at the start. Ben Ainslie's British team finally pushed themselves up into contention in the opening stages before Team USA took over for victory ahead of Team France who were starting to show consistency on home waters.

