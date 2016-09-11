Pascoe claims gold in Rio

Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe swims to gold in Rio

TVNZ/AttitudeLive The Kiwi swimming sensation finished in second place in the women's 50m freestyle final.

New Zealand swim star Sophie Pascoe has won her first gold medal of the Rio Paralympics.

A day after claiming silver in the women's 50m freestyle S10, Pascoe topped the heats in the 100m backstroke S10 and backed that up with another impressive display in the final to regain the title she lost in London four years ago.

The 23-year-old finished in a time of 1:07.04, ahead of Hungary's Binaka Pap and Britain's Alice Tai in third.

GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe was in ominous form in the women's 100m backstroke S10 heats.

It was Pascoe's seventh Paralympic gold - and 12th medal overall - adding to the six she won across the Beijing and London Games.

Earlier, Saturday's golden girl Mary Fisher, who set a new world record on the way to winning the 100m Backstroke S11, continued her campaign by posting the fourth fastest time in the heats for the 400m Freestyle S11.

TVNZ/AttitudeLive NZ International Paralympic Committee member Duane Kale greeted Fisher with a warm welcome congratulating the Kiwi on her gold medal.

READ MORE:

* Sophie's pre-Rio heartbreak

* Sophie Pascoe's stroke of fate

* Kiwis win four medals on Super Saturday

* Blade Runner Liam Malone wins silver for mum

* Anna Grimaldi wins gold on opening day

* Record haul at Paralympics?

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Para-swimmers dream of gold

* Your guide to what the different classifications mean

* Your complete guide to when New Zealanders are in action

Fisher's final is at 11.13am (NZ time).

Despite missing out on the final, Hamish McLean made a promising start to his first Paralympics.

The 16-year-old set a personal best time of 34.81 in the men's 50m freestyle S6 to finish 19th overall.

Meanwhile, Paralympic debutant Greg Reid has stormed into the final of the R3 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1.

Reid, a 54-year-old mass meteorologist from the Wairarapa, shot a total of 632.5 during the qualifying rounds to go from 30th to seventh overall.

He will be hoping to improve on fellow shooter Michael Johnson's effort after the four-time Paralympic finished fifth in the R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 event.

Across at the velodrome, Kate Horan finished sixth in the women's 500m time trial C4-5.

Horan was the ninth of 14 riders to take the track and set the pace with a time of 37.750.

However, that didn't last long as the remaining cyclists all posted faster times, Britain's Kadeena Cox claiming gold in 34.598.

Byron Raubenheimer failed to secure a spot in the finals of the 4km Pursuit C4, setting a time of 5:08.570 to finish in 10th place.

Kiwis in action on Sunday:



Sophie Pascoe, Para-Swimming, women's 100m backstroke S10 final - 10:31am

Mary Fisher, Para-Swimming, women's 400m freestyle S11 final - 11:13am

Caitlin Dore, Para-Athletics, women's javelin F37 final - 10:22-11:20am

Anna Grimaldi, Para-Athletics, women's 100m T47 heat - 10:36am

- Stuff