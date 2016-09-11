Swim stars eye more medals

Paralympics: Swimmers Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher target more medals on day three in Rio

TVNZ/AttitudeLive The Kiwi swimming sensation finished in second place in the women's 50m freestyle final.

New Zealand swim stars Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher will be looking to add to their medal hauls at the Rio Paralympics when they return to the pool on Sunday (NZ time).

A day after claiming silver in the women's 50m freestyle S10, Pascoe set a blistering pace in the 100m backstroke S10 to top the heats and book her place in the final.

The 23-year-old's time of 1:07.23 was nearly two seconds ahead of the next best qualifier, a major statement as she targets a seventh Paralympic gold - and 12 medal overall - following her efforts in Beijing and London.

GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe was in ominous form in the women's 100m backstroke S10 heats.

Saturday's golden girl Fisher, who set a new world record on the way to winning the 100m Backstroke S11, continued her campaign by posting the fourth fastest time in the heats for the 400m Freestyle S11.

TVNZ/AttitudeLive NZ International Paralympic Committee member Duane Kale greeted Fisher with a warm welcome congratulating the Kiwi on her gold medal.

New Zealand jumped to 14th on the medal table after winning four medals in an hour on Saturday, bringing their overall tally to six (two of each colour), and the dynamic duo will be keen to build on that momentum.

Pascoe's final is at 10.31am followed by Fisher at 11.13am (NZ time).

Despite missing out on the final, Hamish McLean made a promising start to his first Paralympics.

The 16-year-old set a personal best time of 34.81 in the men's 50m freestyle S6 to finish 19th overall.

Meanwhile, Paralympic debutant Greg Reid has stormed into the final of the R3 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1.

Reid, a 54-year-old mass meteorologist from the Wairarapa, shot a total of 632.5 during the qualifying rounds to go from 30th to seventh overall.

He will be hoping to improve on fellow shooter Michael Johnson's effort after the four-time Paralympic finished fifth in the R4 mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 event.

Across at the velodrome, cyclist Byron Raubenheimer failed to secure a spot in the finals of the 4km Pursuit C4, setting a time of 5:08.570 to finish in 10th place.

Kiwis in action on Sunday:

Kate Horan, Para-Cycling, women's 500m C4-5 final - 8:51-9:36am

Sophie Pascoe, Para-Swimming, women's 100m backstroke S10 final - 10:31am

Mary Fisher, Para-Swimming, women's 400m freestyle S11 final - 11:13am

Caitlin Dore, Para-Athletics, women's javelin F37 final - 10:22-11:20am

Anna Grimaldi, Para-Athletics, women's 100m T47 heat - 10:36am

- Stuff