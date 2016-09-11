Rower's death 'a cruel blow'

Irish rower dies just hours after winning medal in Poland

BRITISH ROWING As well as a promising rower, Ailish Sheehan was completing her masters degree at the University of London.

A promising young Irish rower has died following a freak accident, just hours after a winning a bronze medal at the World University Championship in Poland.

Ailish Sheehan, 23, from Limerick, Ireland, and her British teammates were out celebrating their success in Poznan when Sheehan fell and sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, but her injuries proved to be catastrophic and Sheehan went into a coma on Friday, and died a short while later, The Guardian reported.

Her parents, John and Catherine, and sisters, Niamh and Aine, were at her bedside, where they had been for the duration of Ailish Sheehan's stay.

"Our thoughts at this time are with all of her family and friends," said Lee Boucher, the British team's manager in Poland.

"Like her performances on the water, Ailish gave everything right until the very end but unfortunately she was unable to win this battle."

Ailish Sheehan began her rowing career in Ireland, where she had had won junior and senior championships. She also represented Ireland at the World Under-23 Championships in 2013.

However, she had qualified to race for Britain and chose to represent that country in Poland.

Irish President Michael Higgins called Ailish Sheehan's death "a cruel blow for all those who were so were impressed by her rowing success", The Irish Times reported.

"A talented rower and student of design, her loss will be felt acutely by her teammates and colleagues."

"I would like to extend my sympathy to her family, colleagues and friends," said Higgins.

Having secured dual citizenship, the rising sports star had rowed for both Ireland and England.

She was studying for a masters in design and environment at the University of London, and was a member of the university's boat club. She had recently been elected vice-captain.

The club's chief coach Phil Gray said the whole club was devastated by the news.

"Not only was Ailish a top oarswoman with a significant future in the international side of the sport, but she also lit up the club with her humour and laughter.

"She was a great example to younger members and starting next year without her is hard to imagine at the moment, especially as she had been elected vice-captain.

Tributes also poured in from from British Universities & College Sport (BUCS) – the governing body for higher education sport in the UK.

"BUCS, British Rowing and Rowing Ireland are providing support to her family during this difficult time and ask for their privacy to be respected," a BUCS spokesperson said.

