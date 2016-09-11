Pascoe's emotional triumph

Rio Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe overcome with emotion after capturing seventh gold medal

The Kiwi won gold in the Paralympics backstroke after losing training partner Hayley Edmond on September 1.

Sophie Pascoe has made a habit of winning Paralympic gold medals but few have been as emotional as her first triumph in Rio.

The Christchurch swimming sensation struggled to hold back the tears on Sunday (NZ time) after cruising to victory in the women's 100m backstroke S10 final - her seventh Paralympic gold across three Games.

Pascoe's build-up to Rio was struck by tragedy following the death of her training partner, Hayley Edmond, to cancer earlier this month.

GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe couldn't fight back the tears after winning the women's 100m backstroke S10 final.

The pair had formed a close bond since in the leadup to the 2014 Commonwealth Games and on Saturday Pascoe dedicated the silver medal she won in the 50m freestyle S10 to her good friend.

But as she stood on the top of the dais after going one better the following day, all of the 23-year-old's emotions flooded to the surface.

TVNZ/Attitude Live Pascoe has won her first gold medal at the Rio Paralympics today, her second medal at Games.

"Hayley was a great friend, she was a great training partner," Pascoe told One News.

"She was dedicated and determined, she made sure she pushed me in every training session so she's definitely been a huge contribution to this Games.

"It's a moment that I can't share with her in person but I know that I'll be able to share it emotionally with her."

Pascoe's performance was significant for another reason as she regained the title she lost four years ago.

Having won gold in the event as a 15-year-old in Beijing in 2008, she had to settle for silver in London as Canadian Summer Ashley Mortimer won in world record time.

Pascoe made her intentions clear on Sunday, posting the fastest time in the heats before proceeding to blitz the field in the final.

She finished in a time of 1:07.04, almost a full second ahead of Hungary's Binaka Pap with Britain's Alice Tai in third,

It was her 12th Paralympic medal overall but she admitted this one was special.

"Tonight was about coming out and getting the gold medal and that is exactly what I have done," said Pascoe, who will attempt to add to her tally in the 200m individual medley SM10 on Monday.

"It has been eight years since I had this gold in my hands so great to finally have this back and to be able to share this moment with family and support staff that have been along the journey every step of the way."

Pascoe's success came after New Zealand won four medals in an hour on Saturday and brings the total number to seven, including three golds, two silver and two bronze.

Hers was the only medal of the day, though, as Mary Fisher failed to replicate her scintillating form from Saturday as she finished fourth in the 400m freestyle S11 final.

Fisher, who set a new world record on the way to winning the 100m backstroke S11, was only ever in contention for bronze and said there was little more she could do.

"I'm really happy with my performance because I could not have gone any faster today," Fisher added.

"To back up from yesterday it was a solid performance."

