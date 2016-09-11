Defending champs maintain NHL pressure

Defending women's champs Auckland keep pressure on in National Hockey League

PHOTOSPORT Auckland's Liz Thompson scored twice in her side's win over Capital in Whangarei.

A 5-1 win for Auckland over Capital has kept them well in the hunt to retain their National Hockey League women's title.

The defending champions were in strong form, as Black Sticks defender Liz Thompson scored twice from penalty corners in the Round Four match in Whangarei on Sunday.

Fiona Burnett also scored twice for the victors, while Danielle Jones added the other as Auckland moved into second spot on the table with 11 points.

North Harbour head the women's competition with 13 points after beating the Central Mysticks 2-1.

Central opened the scoring through captain Michaela Curtis in the 16th minute but Harbour equalised through Stephanie Dickins before Amie Judge netted the winner.

The Canterbury Cats kept their finals hopes alive with a 4-0 win over last year's runners-up Northland - Hannah Hill, Rachel McCann, Bridget Kiddle and Libby Bird were the scorers.

Defending men's champs the Capital Cobras scored their first win of the 2016 competition by hammering Auckland 7-1. Phil Roper scored four times while Dane Lett got a hat-trick for the title-holders.

The Canterbury Cavaliers went to the top of the table with an 8-0 thumping of hosts Northland, led by a hat-trick from Sam Lane and a Willie Hayde double.

North Harbour took two points from their 2-1 shootout win over the Central Mavericks after the match was level 3-3 at the end of normal time. Cory Bennett scored twice from penalty corner flicks for Harbour and Robbie Capizzi added his seventh goal of the tournament, while Matt Young, Brennan Alexander-Parker and Martin Atkinson scored for the Mavericks.

Monday is a rest day before Round Five is played on Tuesday in Whangarei.



FORD NHL ROUND 4 RESULTS

WOMEN



Auckland 5 (Liz Thompson 2, Fiona Burnett 2, Danielle Jones)

Capital 1 (Caitlin Procter)



Canterbury Cats 4 (Hannah Hill, Rachel McCann, Bridget Kiddle, Libby Bird)

Northland 0



North Harbour 2 (Stephanie Dickins, Amie Judge)

Central Mysticks 1 (Michaela Curtis)



Bye Midlands



MEN



North Harbour 3 (Cory Bennett 2, Robbie Capizzi)

Central Mavericks 3 (Matt Young, Brennan Alexander-Parker, Martin Atkinson)

North Harbour won shoot-out 2-1



Capital Cobras 7 (Phil Roper 4, Dane Lett 3)

Auckland 1 (Mark Bell-Kake)



Canterbury Cavaliers 8 (Sam Lane 3, Willie Hayde 2, Nick Haig, Jason Niles, Cam Hayde)

Northland 0



Bye: Midlands

- Stuff