Cycling silver medal for NZ

Rio Paralympics: Cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson win silver

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Paralympic cyclist Emma Foy and tandem pilot Laura Thompson have won silver in the Women's B 3000m individual pursuit in Rio de Janeiro.

The pair finished the event in Rio's velodrome with a time of 3:31.569, three seconds behind the British tandem of Lora Turnham and pilot Corrine Hall, who won gold in a time of 3:28.050.

Fellow Kiwis Amanda Cameron and pilot Hannah van Kampen finished fourth, behind bronze medallists, Britain's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott.

Cameron and van Kampen, New Zealand's newest tandem pairing, slashed seven seconds off their personal best time with their result.

Foy and Thompson's win brought New Zealand's medal haul to eight so far, with three golds, three silvers and two bronze.

Foy holds the world record for the event (3:23.328), set in 2014.

The team is aiming to win 18 medals, including 12 golds.

