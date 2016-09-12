Rio Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe sets world record as cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson claim silver

TVNZ/Attitude Live The NZ Paralympic star won her eighth gold medal in the 200m individual medley in Rio in some style.

New Zealand swimming sensation Sophie Pascoe has won her second gold - and third medal in three days - in world record time at the Rio Paralympics.

Pascoe continued her domination of the women's 200m individual medley SM10 on Monday (NZ time), blitzing the field to win the event for the third consecutive time.

The Christchurch-based star touched the wall in 2:24:90 to eclipse the mark she set four years ago in London by 0.75 seconds.

PHOTOSPORT Sophie Pascoe won the Paralympics women's 200m individual medley SM10 for the third stratight time in Rio.

Pascoe was practically racing against herself, with closest Aurelie Rivard more than five seconds back after holding off Hungary's Bianka Pap for second place.

It was New Zealand's second medal of the day as cyclist Emma Foy and tandem pilot Laura Thompson took silver in the women's B 3000m individual pursuit.

RADIO NEW ZEALAND Cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson round out a successful weekend for NZ at Rio paralympics by securing a silver for the women's three-thousand metre individual pursuit.

The medal haul currently stands at nine so far, with four golds, three silvers and two bronze.

The team is aiming to win 18 medals, including 12 golds.

Pascoe, meanwhile, is on track to become the most successful New Zealand Paralympian of all time.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Emma Foy (R) and Laura Thompson won silver in the Women's B 3000m Individual Pursuit.

The 23-year-old has now won 13 Paralympic medals, including eight golds, with the possibility of more to come in Rio.

She has two events left - the 100m butterfly on Tuesday and the 100m freestyle on Wednesday.

She is ranked number one in the world in both disciplines and a medal in those two events would see her overtake the late Eve Rimmer, who claimed 14 medals in athletics - eight gold, five silver and a bronze between 1968 and 1980.

Earlier, Foy and Thompson finished in a time of 3:31.569 in the velodrome, three seconds behind the British tandem of Lora Turnham and pilot Corrine Hall, who won gold in a time of 3:28.050.

Fellow Kiwis Amanda Cameron and pilot Hannah van Kampen finished fourth, behind bronze medallists, Britain's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott.

Cameron and van Kampen, New Zealand's newest tandem pairing, slashed seven seconds off their personal best time with a qualification heat time of 3:33.298.

Foy holds the world record for the event (3:23.328), set in 2014.

Meanwhile, Paralympic debutant Jacob Phillips qualified for the men's 200m T35 with a personal best time of 28.78.

