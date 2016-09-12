Mo Farah's airport 'humiliation'

Mo Farah's wife claims Olympic champ was 'humiliated' at American airport

DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES Mo Farah of Great Britain displays his double Olympic Games track gold medals from Rio.

Mo Farah's wife has alleged the Olympic champion was "humiliated" at an American airport by an airline attendant with "a sad little life".

Tania Farah's claims have been published in media outlets in the United States and Britain.

She said her husband was forced to the back of the queue on their way from Atlanta to Portland on August 22 after Great Britain's Farah completed the 5000m-10,000m double in Rio.

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/ REUTERS Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning a race at Rio.

Tania said airline officials refused to believe the family had business class tickets.

She claimed a flight attendant "yelled at him like he was a piece of s**t".

GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES Mo Farah and wife Tania.

Tania added: "He was the only black person [in the queue] and hadn't done anything to warrant it.

"I just knew she had a problem with him."

The Huffington Post reported that witnesses claimed Tania called the Delta Airlines attendant "f*****g pathetic" and said she had "a sad little life".

However, other reports claimed the Farahs and their four daughters missed the last call for business class boarding and were simply told to wait until economy-class passengers were seated.

The family boarded after another airline official intervened.

Tania Farah told the Telegraph: "This woman basically humiliated him until people came forward and said: 'That's Mo Farah, the Olympic champion'."

Delta Airlines has said it is "working directly with the Farah family".

A spokesman for Farah had no comment on the incident.

