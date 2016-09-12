Mo Farah's airport 'humiliation'

Mo Farah's wife claims Olympic champ was 'humiliated' at American airport

Mo Farah of Great Britain displays his double Olympic Games track gold medals from Rio.
DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Mo Farah of Great Britain displays his double Olympic Games track gold medals from Rio.

Mo Farah's wife has alleged the Olympic champion was "humiliated" at an American airport by an airline attendant with "a sad little life".

Tania Farah's claims have been published in media outlets in the United States and Britain.

She said her husband was forced to the back of the queue on their way from Atlanta to Portland on August 22 after Great Britain's Farah completed the 5000m-10,000m double in Rio.

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning a race at Rio.
ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/ REUTERS

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning a race at Rio.

Tania said airline officials refused to believe the family had business class tickets.

READ MORE: 
* Farah does double
* Olympic champ immortalised

She claimed a flight attendant "yelled at him like he was a piece of s**t".

Mo Farah and wife Tania.
GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES

Mo Farah and wife Tania.

Tania added: "He was the only black person [in the queue] and hadn't done anything to warrant it.

"I just knew she had a problem with him."

The Huffington Post reported that witnesses claimed Tania called the Delta Airlines attendant "f*****g pathetic" and said she had "a sad little life".

However, other reports claimed the Farahs and their four daughters missed the last call for business class boarding and were simply told to wait until economy-class passengers were seated.

Ad Feedback

The family boarded after another airline official intervened.

Tania Farah told the Telegraph: "This woman basically humiliated him until people came forward and said: 'That's Mo Farah, the Olympic champion'."

Delta Airlines has said it is "working directly with the Farah family".

A spokesman for Farah had no comment on the incident.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

Councillor defends Chiefs players

Bennett finishes 10th in Spain

Fox solid in Ireland

Mo Farah's airport 'humiliation'

The new Invincibles?

Boks set for ABs catastrophe video

10 indicted for Rio ticket scalping video

Cycling silver medal for NZ

Carter in America's Cup collision

Costa theatrics earn Chelsea draw

NFL players join anthem protest

Luiten wins second KLM Open

NZ player in French rugby brawl video

Boks' de Jager out of ABs' clash

Silver Ferns ease past Jamaica

Ad Feedback
special offers