The giant of Rio

Eight feet tall athlete is the biggest at the Rio Paralympics

Rio 2016 Morteza Mehrzad is Iran's sitting volleyball giant.

Morteza Mehrzadselakjani is, by far, the tallest athlete at Rio for the Paralympic Games.

According to Rio officials, he stands at 2.46 metres tall, towering over everyone else at the Games.

So what does this amazingly tall Iranian Paralympian play?

Rio 2016 Morteza Mehrzadselakjani towers above his fellow Iranians.

If you thought of something where height was a major advantage, you'd be totally wrong.

Mehrzadselakjani plays sitting volleyball.

The 29-year-old was easy to notice when the Iranian Paralympics delegation first marched into the Maracena.

​Towering over his teammates, the athlete is the tallest man in Iran - and hopefully a medal winner, if the middle eastern nation gets its way.

The tallest athlete at #Rio2016: Morteza Mehrzadselakjani IRI🇮🇷 is 2.46m tall - over 8 feet! https://t.co/oQzONcYCbI pic.twitter.com/z1zpasTSZM — Rio 2016 (@Rio2016_en) September 11, 2016

@RobRicco Morteza Mehrzad.... Wow he is huge. I will look out for him, thank you again and best wishes for the future to you. ☺️ — Dj Gary Mills (@Djgarymills) September 8, 2016

- Stuff