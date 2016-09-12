The giant of Rio

Eight feet tall athlete is the biggest at the Rio Paralympics

Morteza Mehrzad is Iran's sitting volleyball giant.
Morteza Mehrzad is Iran's sitting volleyball giant.

Morteza Mehrzadselakjani is, by far, the tallest athlete at Rio for the Paralympic Games.

According to Rio officials, he stands at 2.46 metres tall, towering over everyone else at the Games.

So what does this amazingly tall Iranian Paralympian play?

Morteza Mehrzadselakjani towers above his fellow Iranians.
Morteza Mehrzadselakjani towers above his fellow Iranians.

If you thought of something where height was a major advantage, you'd be totally wrong.

Mehrzadselakjani plays sitting volleyball.

The 29-year-old was easy to notice when the Iranian Paralympics delegation first marched into the Maracena.

​Towering over his teammates, the athlete is the tallest man in Iran - and hopefully a medal winner, if the middle eastern nation gets its way.

