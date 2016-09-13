Rio Paralympics: Para-swimmers claim gold as Liam Malone wins 200m T44 final

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe is on track to become New Zealand's most successful Paralympian.

Sophie Pascoe has become New Zealand's most successful Paralympian of all time on a golden day for the team in Rio on Tuesday (NZ time).

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone broke Oscar Pistorious' Paralympics record to win gold in the final of the men's 200m T44 final, to add to the silver he won in the 100m event on Saturday.

Para-swimmmer Cameron Leslie smashed his own world record by two seconds to win his third consecutive Paralympics gold medal in the 150m individual medley SM4 final.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS Liam Malone celebrates his gold in Rio.

Pascoe won her ninth Paralympics gold set in the final of the women's 100m butterfly S10 as she won by more than four seconds with a staggering time of one minute and 2.65 seconds, which is a Paralympics record.

China's Yi Chen and Poland's Oliwia Jablonska took out silver and bronze.

IAN MACNICOL/GETTY IMAGES Cameron Leslie is a swimming prodigy.

The 23-year-old Christchurch para-swimmer has matched the record of 14 Paralympic medals set by Eve Rimmer between 1968 and 1980, but Pascoe's ninth gold - her third of the Rio Games - takes her ahead of Rimmer, who won eight golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Pascoe's also won five silvers since her Paralympics debut in Beijing in 2008 and she could add to her total in the women's 100m freestyle S10 on Wednesday. She's ranked No 1 in the world in the event.

The para-swimmer's gold was New Zealand's sixth in Rio, and their 11th overall in the Games.

One News Now The Auckland para-swimmer is chasing his third consecutive gold in the 150m individual medley, and by the looks of this, he means business.

New Zealand's first gold of the day came when Leslie broke his own world record in the final of men's 150 individual medley SM4, which is his third consecutive title in the event after gold in the 2012 and 2008 Games, in London and Beijing.

Leslie led from the front and charged clear to win at a canter with an astonishing time of 2:23.12.

He qualified fastest and finished first ahead of China's Zhipeng Jin and Denmark's Jonas Larsen, who won silver and bronze respectively.

HAGEN HOPKINS Nikita Howarth is another strong medal hopeful for Tuesday's finals.

Malone's dash for gold saw him clock a time of 21.06s, which beat the Paralympics record formely held by Pistorious, with America's Hunter Woodhall and David Bahre finishing on 21.21s and 21.41s respectively, to take out silver and bronze.

The 22-year-old Nelson sprinter had qualified fastest for the final with a time of 21.33s, and he'll now target another gold in the 400m, which is his strongest event. The heats are on Thursday and the final is on Friday morning at 2:38am (NZ time).

Mary Fisher won her women's 50m freestyle S11 heat in a time of 31.35, qualifying third-fastest for the final.

But she couldn't add to the gold she won in the 100m backstroke S11 on Saturday, and she finished sixth in the final with a time of 31.80s, as China's Li Guizhi won gold with a world record time of 30.73s.

Long jumper and Paralympic debutant William Stedman set a Paralympic record of 5.35m on his first attempt in the men's long jump T36, surpassing his personal best by 13cm, but his record was later exceeded by two other Paralympians. Stedman finished in fifth place overall.

World number one Nikita Howarth also qualified fastest in her heat in the women's 50m butterfly S7, with a time of 35.40, heading through to the final.

New Zealand's youngest team member, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, made her Paralympic debut in the women's 100m freestyle S9, finishing her heat seventh in 1:11.21, while 16-year-old Hamish McLean finished fifth in his heat in the men's 200m individual medley SM6 in 2:59.81.

Runner Jacob Phillips finished eighth in the men's 200m T35 final - his second final of the Games - with a time of 29.10.

New Zealand's para-sailors Richard Dodson, Andrew May and Chris Sharp made a promising start to their 11-race campaign.

The Sonar sailors opened with an eighth but won the second race to lie second on the points table behind Australia.

