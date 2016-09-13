Paralympians beat Olympics 1500m time

2016 Rio Paralympics: Four visually impaired 1500m runners beat Olympic gold time

GETTY IMAGES Abdellatif Baka of Algeria (second left) and the 1500m T13 field at the Paralympics hit the home straight in Rio.

The 1500m final for visually impaired athletes at the Paralympics was run so fast, the first four finishers bettered the gold medal time at the Rio Olympics.

Algeria's Abdellatif Baka won an incredible final in the T13 class.

Baka set a world record of three minutes and 48.29 seconds to claim gold.

PHOTOSPORT The four Paralympian runners finished faster than Nick Willis.

He held off a late charge by Ethiopia's Tamiru Demisse, who took silver in 3:48.49. Kenyan Henry Kirwa (3:49.59) won bronze ahead of Algeria's Fouad Baka (Abdellatif's brother) who crossed in 3.49.84.

It was a faster pace than the 1500m for able-bodied athletes at the same stadium in August when American Matthew Centrowitz won Olympic gold in a time of 3:50:00. New Zealand's Nick Willis was third that night in a time of 3:50.24.

The Olympics medal race was run at a comparative snail's pace with tactics involved making it the slowest Olympics final since 1932.

Baka was thrilled with his victory.

"It wasn't easy to get this gold medal. I've been working one or two years non-stop and it's been very, very hard for me," Baka said.

His time was only 16 seconds slower than the Olympic record, set by Kenya's Noah Ngeny during the Sydney Games in 2000.



