Kiwi smashes Pistorious' record

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone breaks Oscar Pistorious' 200m record at Paralympic Games

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone celebrates after winning his men's 200m T44 heat on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Liam Malone's Paralympic Games dream has taken him to the top of the world in Rio, beating the previous Paralympic Games record held by Oscar Pistorious.

The 22-year-old from Nelson won gold in the men's 200m T44 final, in a personal best time of 21.06sec. It was New Zealand's third gold medal of the day.

Pistorious' record was 21.30sec and Malone, running in his first Paralympics, smashed it.

It is Malone's second medal of the Games, having already secured a silver in the 100m behind Great Britain legend Jonnie Peacock and he could yet add a third, with his favoured event, the 400m, still to come.

Malone had a dream to get to the Paralympics and in an interview on national television in 2013 he declared that ambition, hoping to drum up enough support to purchase a set of blades.

Some $20,000 later, after a generous wave of donations from members of the public, Malone was on his way.

"I wouldn't be here without those blades in the first instance. I'm filled with gratitude to everyone who invested in me from the start," he said after the 100m final.

"I could have easily taken a shot and not even made the Paralympics at all. But somehow I've ended up on the podium."

