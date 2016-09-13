Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone's rise to para-sprinting stardom

TVNZ After surging to silver in the 100m, Nelson's sprint king went one better at 200m.

He was a teen with a dream. Now, in the space of just three years, Liam Malone is a Paralympic Games champion and record holder.

After defying his own expectations to secure a silver medal in the men's 100m T44 final, the 22-year-old double amputee from Nelson has gone one better.

He's now a gold medallist.

REUTERS New Zealander Liam Malone has smashed the Paralympic 200m T44 record held by Oscar Pistorius (right).

Malone, the fastest qualifier, charged down lane four at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to win the 200m T44 final in a personal best time 21.06sec, shattering the Paralympics record previously held by Oscar Pistorius.

His coach, James Mortimer, said he always felt the 200m would be Malone's best chance of winning gold but even he didn't expect him to break that 21.30sec mark.

PHOTOSPORT Liam Malone in action during the men's 200m T44 final.

"After watching his heat I knew he was in pretty good form, especially with how relaxed he was. But watching it this morning he just ran as well as he could and just executed everything as we planned and brought it home well," he said.

"I was really proud of him. He's worked hard for it so he's deserved everything he gets."

Considering he ran 22.90sec to finish sixth at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha only nine months ago, Malone has shown massive improvements in such a short space of time.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone celebrates after winning his men's 200m T44 heat on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Mortimer said that was down to Malone's determination to achieve this widely ambitious dream that started with a television interview in 2013, where he declared this desire to compete at the Paralympics.

"He's got an amazing story behind him, but as a person as well he's grown as well. My training squad absolutely adores his passion and the work he puts in. He has a never give up attitude and he's a massive asset for the training group."

The gold was Malone's second medal of the Games, having already secured a silver in the 100m behind Great Britain legend Jonnie Peacock. He could yet add a third, with his favoured event, the 400m, still to come.

JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS Liam Malone celebrates with his gold medal during the victory ceremony.

"He's taken a second off his 200m PB so who knows what he can do over the 400m with that flying speed. It's just going to be a matter of what he's got left in the tank."

But Mortimer did not believe there was any added pressure on Malone's shoulders, having now shot to para-sprinting stardom.

"He's in good form and he's not panicking. But there's no pressure on him now. He's picked up two medals so whatever he does is still going to be awesome."

JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS Gold medallist Liam Malone of New Zealand, centre, poses with silver medallist Hunter Woodhall of the United States and bronze medallist David Behre of Germany.

In a previous interview Malone had mentioned that he may end his track and field career after the Paralympics, but Mortimer said the best is yet to come from the Kiwi Blade Runner and he hopes he sticks with the sport after showcasing his speed to the world this week.

"I hope he gets the bug and sees the highs of what comes with it. There are so many lows in sport but it's the once in a life time highs that keep you there and all those other things that come with it in terms of travelling and the people you surround yourself with."

