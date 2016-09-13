Sophie Pascoe keeps her promise, while taking Paralympics mainstream in NZ

SUPPLIED Pascoe has even modelled, working with Christchurch-based Silvermoon.

Sophie Pascoe, New Zealand's most successful Paralympian, has also achieved her overarching goal - to gain mainstream respect for paralympic sports.

The Christchurch champion was just nine when she sat on the edge of her beloved "Gragra's" bed and promised her dying grandfather John Goodman she would win a Paralympics gold medal in his honour.

Now she has nine of them - with one race to go in Rio where she has already won three titles three days in a row.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Sophie Pascoe sheds a tear on the podium after receiving her gold medal for the Women's 100m Butterfly S10 final on day 4 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Pascoe has equalled the late Eve Rimmer's record of 14 Paralympic medals - but Rimmer, a field athlete and archer, won eight golds.

Her deeds have promoted public acceptance of Paralympic sports. She has given every child hope that dreams need never end despite setbacks and circumstances.

STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS Sophie Pascoe swims at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her wild ride's not over yet.

Sophie is only 23 and could be around - if the hunger still burns - for another two Paralympic Games campaigns.

For now, she has a new goal to drive her through the water.

One News Now The swimmer's gold in the 100m butterfly made her NZ's most successful Paralympian.

Pascoe has never won four gold medals at a Paralympics meet, a feat achieved by Rimmer in Toronto in 1976. Only one New Zealand Olympian - kayaker Ian Ferguson at Los Angeles in 1984 - ever achieved the quadruple gold benchmark.

Sophie was just two years old when she lost her lower left leg after a tragic accident. Father Garry was mowing the lawns when Sophie fell under the ride-on mower's slashing blade.

Yet she has never let her tough start in life get her down.



Pascoe maintained throughout her 2013 autobiography, Sophie Pascoe: Stroke of Fate that her was "the best thing that has happened to me and my family".



"Mum and Dad and my sister Rebecca also agree it has brought us closer together an opened up all sorts of opportunities."

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Pascoe's got a lot of fans in New Zealand, as the swimmer continues to dominate in her field.

Garry and Jo Pascoe are poolside at Rio to share Sophie's golden moments. They have been with her every step of the way, through innumerable hospital visits, thousands of training sessions and multiple meets in New Zealand and overseas.

They helped instil the steely attitude that has propelled their determined daughter to the top of the podium.

"I'm very grateful for the way my parents brought me up," Sophie said in her book. "If they'd treated me as a little disabled kid who couldn't do anything, that's exactly what I'd be doing now - nothing."

MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES Pascoe is no stranger to the winner's podium, show here posing with her runner-ups at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

It's that mindset that has driven Pascoe to ever greater heights. Dad Garry noticed, in her first school running race as a five-year-old, that the family had "a gutsy little lady" on their hands.

Ever since she started competitive swimming at seven, Pascoe, backed by redoubtable coach Roly Crichton, has always "trained and raced like an able-bodied swimmer".

Her medals, she has always insisted, belong equally to Crichton, her family and her loyal support retinue.

ONE NEWS Sophie Pascoe pays tribute to her friend who died of cancer The Kiwi won gold in the Paralympics backstroke after losing training partner Hayley Edmond on September 1.

"Gragra" has not been forgotten either. Pascoe has said she always has him in the back of her mind before a big race and has had Hilary Duff's Someone's Watching Over Me as a special song on her iPhone.

At an age where many young people are just leaving university for the workaday world, Sophie Pascoe already has an enviable CV.

Fourteen Paralympic medals, including nine golds.

SUPPLIED The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation Disabled person of the year award for 2014 went to Sophie Pascoe.

Eight world championship titles, plus another four over the short-course distance.

Two Commonwealth Games para-swimming gold medals at Glasgow in 2014.

Countless world records.

JOHN SELKIRK The fans came out to greet Sophie Pascoe when she returned to NZ from the London 2012 Paralympics.

A Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit at 16. "I'm still young, she joked in 2013. Maybe I've still got time to work my way up to becoming a Dame."

She's also an ambassador for New Zealand Beef and Lamb and a major jewellery chain and once beat Richie McCaw to the Canterbury Sportsperson of the Year supreme award.

Sophie's also won four Halberg disability sportsperson of the year awards and, was a finalist in sportswoman of the year after her three golds in Beijing in 2008 and again, in 2010, after her world championship success.

SUPPLIED Sophie Pascoe, Sarah Walker and Lisa Carrington all took part in a New Zealand beef and lamb promotion.

That gave her the mainstream acceptance she craved for herself and, more importantly, Paralympics sport.

Pascoe later blasted the Halberg organisers for "segregating" disabled sportspeople in a separate category. She pledged to keep pushing for "disabled sport to be treated equally".

"Equalisation means everything to me because I don't treat anyone with a disability differently. I'm open-minded and I want others to be, too.

"I want to be a person who leaves a legacy for people with disabilities in New Zealand.

"I don't want to be remembered as Sophie Pascoe the swimmer.

"I'd like to be remembered for what I did in and out of the pool."

Her record breaking in Rio, London and Beijing have got people talking about the Paralympics around workplace water coolers throughout New Zealand.

New Zealand has other Paralympic heroes - Mary Fisher, Cameron Leslie, Anna Grimaldi and Blade Runner Liam Malone - but no-one has done so much to advance the movement's cause than a girl whose life changed irrevocably 21 years ago.

A stroke of fate, indeed.

This article was written by Tony Smith, Stuff's South Island sports bureau chief, who co-authored Sophie Pascoe: Stroke of Fate.

