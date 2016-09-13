Lochte protest like 'terror attack'

Protesters storm the stage during swimmer Ryan Lochte's Dancing with the Stars debut video

Disgraced US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is rushed by Dancing with the Stars audience members.

Two protesters stormed the stage during Ryan Lochte's debut on Dancing With The Stars in the United States.

Six men, some wearing anti-Lochte shirts, interrupted the broadcast and forced host Tom Bergeron to head to a commercial break earlier than anticipated.

Lochte was visibly shocked when the camera cut to him and his dance partner, Cheryl Burke.

Ryan Lochte got quite the scare when protesters stormed the stage during his Dancing with the Stars debut.
The 12-time Olympic swimming medallist was recently banned for 10 months from competition after an incident at a petrol station during the Rio Olympics. Initially Lochte claimed he was robbed at gunpoint, but later recanted his story.

New Zealand television personality Dominic Bowden was back stage during the incident, and told the Edge the audience thought it might have been a terrorist attack.

"Honestly, in all my years of live television I have never seen anything like it," Bowden told the Edge.

"It was this weird moment where everyone thought, maybe this was some sort of terrorist attack.

"While we were live, six guys ran onto the dance floor and they all had these t-shirts .... It was intense stuff."

After the incident, Bergeron asked Lochte how he was holding up.

"So many feelings are going through my head right now," Lochte said.

"A little hurt but, you know, I came out here and wanted to do something that I'm completely not comfortable with and I did, and I came out here with a big smile and I had the best dance partner."

 - Stuff

