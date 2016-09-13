Liam Malone recalls his childhood rivalry with Paralympics team mate Sophie Pascoe

Sophie Pascoe dominates the world, so it's little surprise she has dominated her own Paralympic team mates.

Fellow Rio Paralympics gold medallist Liam Malone has recalled his childhood of heart break and disappointment, in which Pascoe defeated him in sports.

"Pascoe, she's an absolute beast of an athlete," Malone said following his 200m win.

GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone is a champion himself, but said Sophie Pascoe has always beaten him.

"I certainly learnt a lot from her. I actually used to compete against her when I was a kid, from about seven onwards, and she used to beat me at everything.

"She throws a lot of chat at me about how she's still better than me and she, you know, stabs a few holes in the heart and brings back some bad memories.

"She's awesome. We ran a triathlon when we were kids, and I beat her on the run and bike, but when we got in the pool I didn't do so good."

- Stuff