Javelin silver for Robinson

Rio Paralympics 2016: Javelin silver medal for NZ flagbearer Holly Robinson

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS New Zealand's Holly Robinson threw a personal best of 41.22m to claim the silver medal in the women's javelin F46 at the Rio Paralympics.

New Zealand's flagbearer Holly Robinson was in personal best form as she claimed silver in the women's javelin F46 at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ Time).

Robinson threw a massive personal best of 41.22m on her fifth attempt to secure the silver medal.

She proudly took the New Zealand flag once again from her supporters, and held it high as she celebrated her success. The gold was won by Great Britain's Hollie Arnold with a world record throw of 43.01m.

Robinson's silver medal victory follows on from yesterday's 'gold rush' for the New Zealand paralympic team, where they had what must be the most successful single day in its 48-year history, collecting a record two gold medals and one bronze in the pool and a gold at the athletics track. The team, which had already had an outstanding start in Rio, has 13 total medals.

Three-time Paralympians Cameron Leslie (men's 150m individual medaly SM4) and Sophie Pascoe (women's 100m butterfly S10) both claimed gold, while debutant Liam Malone beat Oscar Pistorius' Paralympic record in winning the men's 200m T44 final. Leslie smashed his own world record to win gold, while Pascoe claimed her fourth medal in Rio, joining Eve Rimmer for most NZ Paralympic medals with 14 and alone all-time with nine golds.

Nikita Howarth won her first Paralympic medal in a stellar swim that earned bronze in the women's 200m IM SM7.

- Stuff