Rio Paralympics: Gold for Nikita Howarth as Sophie Pascoe wins another silver

ONE NEWS Young Kiwi swimmer Nikita Howarth claims gold in the 200m individual medley at the Paralympics.

New Zealand's para-swimmers had another glorious day in the pool as Nikita Howarth won gold and Sophie Pascoe claimed silver at the Rio Paralympics on Wednesday (NZ time).

Flag bearer Holly Robinson won silver with a personal best in the women's javelin F46, which was only beaten by a world record throw from Britain's Hollie Arnold, as New Zealand moved to within two medals of their pre-Games target of 18.

Howarth's gold means New Zealand moved above Australia on the medal table into sixth place, with eight golds, five silver and three bronze medals.

Hagen Hopkins Nikita Howarth celebrates her first Paralympic gold medal.

The 17-year-old Cambridge para-swimmer won her second medal in two days by winning the women's 200m individual medley SM7 by more than five seconds.

Howarth, who became New Zealand's youngest ever Paralympian in London four years ago, aged 13, finished with a time of 2 minutes and 57.29 seconds after qualifying fastest for the final.

ONE NEWS Kiwi sporting legend Sophie Pascoe, 23, has claimed her 15th Paralympic medal after competing at both Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

Canada's Tess Routcliffe and America's Cortney Jordan took out silver and bronze respectively.

Howarth won bronze in the women's 50m butterfly on Tuesday and will race for another medal in the women's 100m breaststroke SB8 on Thursday.

Pascoe won her fifth medal in Rio with a silver medal in her last event of the Games, which now means her Paralympics medal tally of 15 is more than any Kiwi has ever won.

HAGEN HOPKINS Sophie Pascoe is one of NZ's greatest athletes.

The 23-year-old Christchurch para-swimmer finished second behind Canada's Aurelie Rivard, who won gold with a personal best time of 59.31s.

Pascoe clocked a time of 59.85 and qualified for the final of the women's 100m freestyle S10 second fastest behind the Canadian. France's Elodie Lorandi claimed bronze.

ROBINSON TAKES SILVER



Robinson won New Zealand's first medal of the day, as she threw a personal best to claim silver in the women's javelin F46.



She threw 41.22m with her fifth attempt, which was only beaten by a world record throw of 43.01m from British para-athlete Arnold.

One News Now Our flag bearer couldn't contain her excitement, after throwing a personal best of 41.22m at the Rio Games.

The 21-year-old from Hokitika was world number No 1 in the event after starring on the international stage since competing at the Paralympics in London four years ago, where she finished seventh.

She's won bronze and silver medals in the last two athletics world championships, in 2013 and 2015, and Robinson said she was 'super stoked' to win silver in the Paralympics, despite coming so close to winning gold. Poland's Katarzyna Piekart claimed the bronze medal.

"I'm so happy with today. I went out and did what I wanted to do, and that was a personal best," she said.

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Holly Robinson is competing in her second Paralympics, after throwing in London four years ago, aged 17.

"I did that and it was amazing out there. The crowd was awesome. It was an awesome atmosphere.

"I'm just super stoked and it's been an amazing experience walking into the stadium from the opening ceremony.

"It's been a pretty cool experience."

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS Robinson threw a personal best of 41.22m to claim the silver medal in the women's javelin F46 at the Rio Paralympics.

NZ MISSES THE MARK

Hamish McLean missed out on a podium finish at the Paralympics after finishing seventh in the final of the men's 400m freestyle S6 final.

Reigning world champion, Italy's Francesco Bocciardo, won gold with a time of 5 minutes and 2.15s.

MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES Hamish McLean has missed out on a medal at Rio.

Wanaka para-swimmer McLean, who's 16, clocked a time of 5:30.63 after qualifying sixth fastest for the final.

New Zealand's youngest Paralympian, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, finished fifth in her heat and couldn't make the final of the women's 50m freestyle S9.

Para-shooters Michael Johnson and Jason Eales both missed out on qualifying for the final of the R5 mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2.

Former Paralympic champion and two-time bronze medallist Johnson spent most of the qualifying rounds in the top three, before one poor round sent him to the back of the field.

Paralympic debutant Eales also shot in the event but could only finish 17th, and he didn't make the final.

The Sonar para-sailing crew of Rick Dodson, Chris Sharp and Andrew May have dropped from second to fourth overall, after tricky conditions at Rio's Marina da Gloria initially suspended the second day of competition.

Only one of the two scheduled races took place due to a lack of wind. Australia retained their lead, as New Zealand's team fell behind Canada and Greece.

