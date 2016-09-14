Robinson 'stoked' with silver

Rio Paralympics: New Zealand flagbearer Holly Robinson claims javelin silver

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS New Zealand's Holly Robinson threw a personal best of 41.22m to claim the silver medal in the women's javelin F46 at the Rio Paralympics.

New Zealand's flagbearer Holly Robinson threw a personal best to claim silver in the women's javelin F46 at the Paralympics in Rio on Wednesday (NZ time).

Robinson threw 41.22m with her fifth attempt, which was only beaten by a record world throw of 43.01m from Britain's Hollie Arnold.

The 21-year-old from Hokitika was world number No 1 in the event after starring on the international stage since competing at the Paralympics in London four years ago, where she finished seventh.

She's won bronze and silver medals in the last two athletics world championships, in 2013 and 2015, and Robinson said she was 'super stoked' to win silver in the Paralympics, despite coming so close to winning gold.

"I'm so happy with today. I went out and did what I wanted to do, and that was a personal best," she said.

"I did that and it was amazing out there. The crowd was awesome. It was an awesome atmosphere.

"I'm just super stoked and it's been an amazing experience walking into the stadium from the opening ceremony. It's been a pretty cool experience."

New Zealand's para-swimmers will be chasing more medals in the pool this morning, with 16-year-old Hamish McLean qualifying sixth fastest for the men's 200m freestyle S6 final, which starts at 8:30am (NZ time).

Nikita Howarth, who won bronze in the women's 50m butterfly S7 on Tuesday, goes for gold in her strongest event, the women's 200m individual medley SM7, at 9:01am.

The 17-year-old Cambridge para-swimmer qualified for the final fastest with a time of 2 minutes and 58.82s.

Sophie Pascoe races for her 10th Paralympics gold medal at 9:16am in the women's 100m freestyle S6 final, after qualifying second fastest behind rival, Canada's Aurelie Rivard, who set a new Paralympic record with 59.89s.

New Zealand's youngest Paralympian, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, finished fifth in her heat and couldn't make the final of women's 50m freestyle S9.

Para-shooters Michael Johnson and Jason Eales both missed out on qualifying for the final of the R5 mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2.

Former Paralympic champion and two-time bronze medallist Johnson spent most of the qualifying rounds in the top three, before one poor round sent him to the back of the field.

Paralaympic debutant Eales shot in the event but could only finish 17th, and he didn't make the final.

The Sonar para-sailing crew of Rick Dodson, Chris Sharp and Andrew May had two races scheduled today, but both were suspended due to a lack of wind. The trio are second on the points table behind Australia after the opening two races.

- Stuff