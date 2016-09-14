Rio Paralympics: New Zealand para-swimmers go for gold after Holly Robinson silver

MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES Hamish McLean has missed out on a medal at Rio.

Hamish McLean missed out on a podium finish at the Rio Paralympics after finishing seventh in the final of the men's 400m freestyle S6 final.

Reigning world champion, Italy's Francesco Bocciardo, won gold with a time of 5 minutes and 2.15s.

Wanaka para-swimmer McLean, who's 16, clocked a time of 5:30.63 after qualifying sixth fastest for the final.

SILVER SUCCESS



New Zealand's flagbearer Holly Robinson threw a personal best to claim silver in the women's javelin F46 at the Paralympics in Rio on Wednesday (NZ time).



Robinson threw 41.22m with her fifth attempt, which was only beaten by a world record throw of 43.01m from Britain's Hollie Arnold.

The 21-year-old from Hokitika was world number No 1 in the event after starring on the international stage since competing at the Paralympics in London four years ago, where she finished seventh.

Lucas Uebel Holly Robinson is competing in her second Paralympics, after throwing in London four years ago, aged 17.

She's won bronze and silver medals in the last two athletics world championships, in 2013 and 2015, and Robinson said she was 'super stoked' to win silver in the Paralympics, despite coming so close to winning gold. Poland's Katarzyna Piekart claimed the bronze medal.

"I'm so happy with today. I went out and did what I wanted to do, and that was a personal best," she said.

RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS Robinson threw a personal best of 41.22m to claim the silver medal in the women's javelin F46 at the Rio Paralympics.

"I did that and it was amazing out there. The crowd was awesome. It was an awesome atmosphere.

"I'm just super stoked and it's been an amazing experience walking into the stadium from the opening ceremony. It's been a pretty cool experience."

Robinson's silver means New Zealand are just four medals shy of their target of 18. The team are eighth on the medal table with seven golds, four silvers and three bronze medals.

Lucas Uebel Britain's Hollie Arnold (pictured middle) won gold with a world record throw.

NZ SWIMMERS LINE UP FOR FINALS

Nikita Howarth, who won bronze in the women's 50m butterfly S7 on Tuesday, goes for gold in her strongest event, the women's 200m individual medley SM7, at 9:01am.

The 17-year-old Cambridge para-swimmer qualified for the final fastest with a time of 2 minutes and 58.82s.

Sophie Pascoe races for her 10th Paralympics gold medal at 9:16am in the women's 100m freestyle S6 final, after qualifying second fastest behind rival, Canada's Aurelie Rivard, who set a new Paralympic record with 59.89s.

New Zealand's youngest Paralympian, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, finished fifth in her heat and couldn't make the final of the women's 50m freestyle S9.

Para-shooters Michael Johnson and Jason Eales both missed out on qualifying for the final of the R5 mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2.

Former Paralympic champion and two-time bronze medallist Johnson spent most of the qualifying rounds in the top three, before one poor round sent him to the back of the field.

Paralaympic debutant Eales also shot in the event but could only finish 17th, and he didn't make the final.

The Sonar para-sailing crew of Rick Dodson, Chris Sharp and Andrew May had two races scheduled today, but both were suspended due to a lack of wind. The trio are second on the points table behind Australia after the opening two races.

