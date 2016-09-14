Live: Rio Paralympics - Day 7

Nikita Horwath has a seriously good chance of winning a gold.
SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS

Nikita Horwath has a seriously good chance of winning a gold.

READ MORE: Stuff's wrap of the latest Paralympics action

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

McLean misses out video

Live: Two golds in 30 minutes?

Hayne had been warned

Kid goes beast mode

Jane's Japanese rescue

Kearney made call to keep McFadden

Kiwis smash world speed records video

Boks will be embarrassed

NZ tours threatened in rugby shakeup

IOC bans Russian Olympians

Russian hackers target US athletes

Likely UEFA boss criticises deal

Black Caps eye reverse swing

Taumalolo NRL players' player

Hayne plays down bikie link

Ad Feedback
special offers