'Go Sophie go!' Sophie Pascoe's nan pounds the air as swimmer powers to silver video

ONE NEWS

Sophie Pascoe's grandmother couldn't be in Rio to watch her, but showed her support, egging her on from her Christchurch home.

Kiwi Paralympics great Sophie Pascoe has won her fourth medal in Rio, and her nan couldn't be more proud.

The 23-year-old Christchurch para-swimmer finished second in the women's 100m behind Canada's Aurelie Rivard, who won gold with a personal best time of 59.31s.

Pascoe clocked a time of 59.85. France's Elodie Lorandi claimed bronze.

Pascoe's nan Yvonne yells out "Go Sophie, go!" as she watches the Paralympian power to a silver medal in the pool.
TVNZ

Pascoe's nan Yvonne yells out "Go Sophie, go!" as she watches the Paralympian power to a silver medal in the pool.

"Go Sophie! Go! Go girl!" her nan Yvonne yelled while watching the race from her home in Christchurch.

READ MORE: Rio Paralympics: Gold for Nikita Howarth as Sophie Pascoe wins another silver

"Oh it was so close - oh, she did well!"

Pascoe said it was "really cool" that her nan saw the race with family, and "sharing that moment with her".

ONE NEWS

Paralympics great Sophie Pascoe shares a promise she made to her family early in her career to win gold.

"She's an amazing lady ... you know I made that promise to her and Grandad that I was going to win a gold medal," Pascoe said.

She said it was a pretty incredible feeling to know that she had been able to make her family proud "from what could've been classed as a negative in many families, to grow up with a child who has a disability". 

"They always made sure I was challenging myself and that's exactly the reason why I'm here today is because of them - so I can't thank them enough."

The podium finish means Pascoe's Paralympics medal tally sits at 15 - more than any Kiwi has ever won.

Ad Feedback

Pascoe clocked a time of 59.85. France's Elodie Lorandi claimed bronze.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Horan considering NZ 7s job

Star status a novelty for Alvarez

Shields confident of Lions potency

'Go Sophie go!' video

Rugby close to club world cup

NZ surpasses Australia video

All Blacks' global superiority overinflated

Doyle to become Warriors shareholder

Malone's mates Stoke it up in Rio

Get Owen Over! All Blacks' aim?

Coetzee's challenging role

Wright leaves Swiss job

Jackson Wells world first quad cork

Messi's hat-trick record

Christen Me not done with yet

Ad Feedback
special offers