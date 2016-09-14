'Go Sophie go!' Sophie Pascoe's nan pounds the air as swimmer powers to silver

ONE NEWS Sophie Pascoe's grandmother couldn't be in Rio to watch her, but showed her support, egging her on from her Christchurch home.

Kiwi Paralympics great Sophie Pascoe has won her fourth medal in Rio, and her nan couldn't be more proud.

The 23-year-old Christchurch para-swimmer finished second in the women's 100m behind Canada's Aurelie Rivard, who won gold with a personal best time of 59.31s.

Pascoe clocked a time of 59.85. France's Elodie Lorandi claimed bronze.

TVNZ Pascoe's nan Yvonne yells out "Go Sophie, go!" as she watches the Paralympian power to a silver medal in the pool.

"Go Sophie! Go! Go girl!" her nan Yvonne yelled while watching the race from her home in Christchurch.

"Oh it was so close - oh, she did well!"



Pascoe said it was "really cool" that her nan saw the race with family, and "sharing that moment with her".

ONE NEWS Paralympics great Sophie Pascoe shares a promise she made to her family early in her career to win gold.

"She's an amazing lady ... you know I made that promise to her and Grandad that I was going to win a gold medal," Pascoe said.

She said it was a pretty incredible feeling to know that she had been able to make her family proud "from what could've been classed as a negative in many families, to grow up with a child who has a disability".

"They always made sure I was challenging myself and that's exactly the reason why I'm here today is because of them - so I can't thank them enough."

The podium finish means Pascoe's Paralympics medal tally sits at 15 - more than any Kiwi has ever won.

- Stuff